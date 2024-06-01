Sydney
Timeout

GABS Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Darling Harbour, Sydney
  1. Three friends at GABS
    Photograph: Supplied/GABS
  2. Three punters at GABS
    Photograph: Supplied/GABS
  3. Friends enjoying beers and food at GABS festival
    Photograph: SuppliedGABS Festival
  4. People dancing raising arms at GABS Festival
    Photograph: Tyr LiangGABS Festival
  5. Live band performing at GABS Festival
    Photograph: Tyr LiangLive entertainment at GABS Festival
Time Out says

With more than 500 beer taps under one roof, GABS is the country's biggest beer festival – and it's going down in Sydney soon

Get ready: Australia's biggest craft beer, cider and fun festival is coming back for 2024. If you haven't heard of GABS Festival, it's like Disneyland but for beer lovers – think more than 500 beer taps under the one roof at ICC Sydney in Darling Harbour. And we don’t need to say it, but we will anyway: it’s hops of fun.

Going down on Friday, May 31 to Saturday, June 1, the festival is an opportunity to go on a deep dive on all things beer, with pretty much every local, interstate and a fair few international brewers present. But the serious drawcard of GABS each year involves the roster of never-brewed-before beers and ciders made just for the festival. There are 120 different beers and ciders on tap that have been brewed exclusively for GABS, so this is your chance to try all sorts of weird and wonderful tipples. We’re looking at you, sushi and spaghetti beer.

The festival also features masterclasses, roving entertainment, a silent disco, beer-hall games, eating competitions, an air guitar championship and live music. And to keep things on an even keel, food trucks and stalls will keep the masses well fed and energised throughout the festivities.

This year’s festival is set to be the best one yet. One of the biggest highlights is GABS welcoming the oldest brewery in the world, Weihenstephan. This 1000-year-old brewery was founded in a Monastery in Germany and joins as a special guest. If you want to pace yourself, more breweries will be offering creative non-alcoholic options. And on Friday night there will be a pink party in support of Pink Boots Society, which assists, inspires and encourages women and non-binary individuals in the booze industry to advance their careers. How good.

So whether your drink of choice is a hoppy pale ale, a fruity sour, a crisp pilsner or a full-bodied stout, you sure as hell won’t go thirsty at GABS. Tickets for GABS Festival start at $50 per person and you can snap yours up here.

Cheers!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Want more? Check out our guide to the coolest pubs in Sydney here.

Looking for a brew to drink right now? Here's our guide to the best craft breweries in Sydney.

Warm up with our guide to the best Sunday pub roasts here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.gabsfestival.com/
Address:
Darling Harbour
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $50 per person

Dates and times

Loading animation
