An immersive screening of ‘Beetlejuice’ is taking over Camperdown Cemetery for one night only

If you yourself are strange and unusual, this one's for you. Haus of Horror, the folks that brought a screening of The Exorcist to Parramatta Gaol, are bringing a screening of Tim Burton’s cult 1988 fantasy-horror flick Beetlejuice to a graveyard near you on Saturday, March 25.

This whacky and manically creepy-yet-funny movie – which follows a recently deceased couple and the obnoxious and devious "bio-exorcist" they engage to help them haunt the new family out of their beloved home – is undyingly popular, speaking to misfits, weirdos and lovers of black-and-white pinstripe suits across the decades.

This one-off screening is the launch of Graveyard Nights, an event series held outdoors and under the stars on an open grassy field inside Newtown’s Camperdown Cemetery. This multi-sensory experience starts at 6pm with spooky independent cemetery tours, a live DJ playing while the sun goes down, and access to food and drink vendors. Then grab some popcorn in time for 8pm, when the movie starts. (Also on offer, we’re told, is an immersive photo booth with Beetlejuice himself.)

The picnic-style event means you're encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and low lawn chairs, which you can set-up on arrival.

There will be food vendors and bar facilities – plus the 'Betelspritz Bar', serving up themed non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Ghost With the Most (black tea sweet syrup, lemonade, grenadine, green apple sweet syrup and topped with fresh strawberries). Prefer to BYO? No worries, just pack your own picnic with food and drink (as long as you don't bring in glass or hard liquor).

Tickets are just $39 for general admission or $59 to get a large, comfy bean bag and a free popcorn on arrival. You can snap up your tickets and find out more about the event over here.