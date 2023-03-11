Time Out says

What’s scarier than the head spinning scene in ‘the Exorcist’? Watching said scene in a haunted gaol. Are you game?

Calling all paranormal fanatics and history buffs – for one night only, Haus of Horror are hosting what might be the scariest screening of 'The Exorcist' on Saturday, March 11. First up, arrive at Parramatta Gaol at 6pm for the chance to explore the haunted morgue, showers and cell blocks. Then, while the sun sets, a DJ will play on the main lawn and you can snap a pic in the photo booth that will be set up as a scene from the film. If your little self-guided tour of the abandoned cell blocks hasn’t sent you packing yet, lay out a blanket on the gaol’s lawn at sundown and strap in for some thrills and chills.

If you’ve been living under a rock, 'The Exorcist' has been dubbed as one of the scariest movies of all time, and to top it all off, the R-rated film is (loosely) based on a true story. Pair this with the teeming history and lingering paranormal activity of Parramatta Gaol, and you’re in for a wild ride – followed by a sleepless night. Built in the 1830s and home to countless convicts, this gaol is one of the longest standing in the country.

A ticket to explore the gaol and watch the exclusive screening will cost you $39 for a spot on the lawn, or $59 for a bean bag on arrival. You’re welcome to pack your own picnic basket with your favourite goodies and bring along your drink of choice (just no straight spirits - pun intended), or you can check out the food vendors and movie snacks on site. Keep in mind that the event is 18+ and seating is first-in first-served. You can buy tickets here.

This screening is a one-off event held at Parramatta Gaol on Saturday March 11, starting at 6pm.