Craft along with the artsy folks from Art Est in these spooky, family-friendly online workshops

The artsy types at Inner West independent institution Art Est can always be relied on to help people of all ages to grab a paintbrush and get hands-on with artmaking, whether online or in-studio. This Halloween the team is helping families come together and get into the spooky spirit with three themed art workshops over three days.

Grab the kids, some art and craft supplies, and your nearest device to tune in for a crafty seance of sorts. On Friday night kids from ages eight and up can create Creepy Lanterns by learning to sculpt with paper, on Saturday anyone ten years old and up can hone their illustration and drawing skills on a Scary Skull, and on Sunday, Halloween itself, anyone five years old or older can get into landscape painting with a spooky twist and Create a Spooky Night Scene.

Each workshop is $50 for the household, or just $25 if you use one of your Dine and Discover vouchers. Check out all the family art classes and sign up here.

Spooky enough for you? Check out the best Halloween events in Sydney.