Just because the cool weather is settling in, doesn’t mean you have an excuse to stay home. There’s always so much to see and do in the Harbour City – including cultural and culinary offerings from top-notch pros worth checking out. The best part? You can find a lot of it all in one place – at Sydney’s most beloved sporting coliseum, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

With the Sydney Swans 2024 season in action and hospitality giant Merivale in charge of the food and beverage catering at the SCG, we can’t think of a better way to spend a weekend. One might even say it's a game-changer.

The fixtures for the second half of the season have been announced and we’re being treated to three weekend afternoon games and a Friday night blockbuster against Collingwood.

No need to bring lunch to avoid the usual pre-made hot chips and nachos you find at most stadiums, with Merivale on food duties you’re sure to find fun and flavour at one of their many pop-ups. Bringing along its gun team of executive chefs, you can browse the menus from some of Sydney’s best restaurants and diners all in one place.

On the menu? Baskets of dumplings and bao from Queen Chow, gourmet grab-on-the-go offerings at The Pie Shop or decadent hot dogs from The Chicken Shop. Or, do as your Instagram algorithm has been telling you for years, and get involved with Totti’s puffy, pillowy, stretchy, spongy, salty wood-fired bread. And that’s just to name a few, you’ll also find stands for Jimmy’s Wraps, Vinnie’s Pizza, Vinnie’s Gelato, Bistro 1886 and The Smoke House.



Buy tickets for a game here.