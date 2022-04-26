Sydney
Honey House pop-up

  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
  A person poses against a bright peach backdrop in Honey House's Sydney pop up
    Posing at the Honey House Sydney pop up
  An overhead shot of a bright pink and purple giant bed in the Honey House pop up
    Inside the Honey House pop up
Get flipped upside down in this photogenic technicolour pop-up at Circular Quay

If your Instagram backdrops have been looking a little, as they say, ‘drab’ as of late, you may feel it's worth heading down to Circular Quay to check out this funky pop-up dubbed Honey House that will be hanging out at the Rocks from April 22 to 26.

From all outside appearances, this lil’ installation looks like Dorothy’s house from The Wizard of Oz post-tornado, with everything doused in bright colours and flipped very much upside down. Thankfully this Sydney edition doesn’t have any wicked witches of the West lying beneath it (as far as we know), but rather houses a bunch of brightly coloured plush rooms filled with endless optical-illusion-esque photo opportunities.

Think along the photogenic lines laid out by recent pop-ups The Happy Place and Sugar RepublicIn addition to the deliciously monochromatic sets, Honey House offers you a free photo filter that automatically rotates your photo 180 degrees, bringing all your technicolour munchkin dreams immediately to life. 

You can book in a free 30-minute time slot here, with a max booking of four people.

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/honey-house-sydney-2022-tickets-306226871817
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
