Timeout

The interior of an old-school pub
Photograph: Rory Forbes

Hotel Coronation opens Park Street Bar & Bistro

From the Good Beer Company team comes another classy and charming venue

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Hotel Coronation
Take the flight of stairs above Hotel Coronation and you’ll find Park Street Bar & Bistro, the newly refurbished and sleek venue from Good Beer Company. Owner John Azar – who is behind some of Sydney’s favourite watering holes including Keg & Brew in Surry Hills, The Harold in Forest Lodge and The Union Hotel in North Sydney – snatched up the hotel late 2023 and set to work sprucing it up. 

While its predecessor Smoking Panda Bar was a Wild West disco, this new spot is all about bringing a contemporary charm. The dining room and bar have been updated with an upmarket pub feel that's decked out with plush seats, a showstopping chandelier and a curated menu. 

Located on Sydney’s bustling Park Street, you’ll find all sorts at this hidden city-centre boozer. Expect those dropping in for an express business lunch, people grabbing a bite to eat pre-theatre, crowds of people clocking off for after-work drinks, or friends and family gathering for a pint and a NRL game on Sunday afternoons. Plus, foot traffic from the guest accomodation rooms on the levels above is sure to fill out a few high tables with travellers. 

The new menu has been built by a team of chefs with local and international flavours taking centre stage. Choose from a selection of dishes including crisp cheeseburger spring rolls, and a Tajima Wagyu beef burger. Or, grab the special of the day which might be a Sunday roast or a plate of three tacos for $15 on Tuesdays. 

To wash it all down, there’s a classic cocktail menu, beers on tap and a selection of Italian, French and local wines to choose from. Come on in Monday to Friday between 4-6pm and you’ll get $6 drinks for happy hour. 

Browse the menu and book a table here.

