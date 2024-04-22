Hotel Coronation opens Park Street Bar & Bistro

Take the flight of stairs above Hotel Coronation and you’ll find Park Street Bar & Bistro, the newly refurbished and sleek venue from Good Beer Company. Owner John Azar – who is behind some of Sydney’s favourite watering holes including Keg & Brew in Surry Hills, The Harold in Forest Lodge and The Union Hotel in North Sydney – snatched up the hotel late 2023 and set to work sprucing it up.

While its predecessor Smoking Panda Bar was a Wild West disco, this new spot is all about bringing a contemporary charm. The dining room and bar have been updated with an upmarket pub feel that's decked out with plush seats, a showstopping chandelier and a curated menu.

Located on Sydney’s bustling Park Street, you’ll find all sorts at this hidden city-centre boozer. Expect those dropping in for an express business lunch, people grabbing a bite to eat pre-theatre, crowds of people clocking off for after-work drinks, or friends and family gathering for a pint and a NRL game on Sunday afternoons. Plus, foot traffic from the guest accomodation rooms on the levels above is sure to fill out a few high tables with travellers.

The new menu has been built by a team of chefs with local and international flavours taking centre stage. Choose from a selection of dishes including crisp cheeseburger spring rolls, and a Tajima Wagyu beef burger. Or, grab the special of the day which might be a Sunday roast or a plate of three tacos for $15 on Tuesdays.

To wash it all down, there’s a classic cocktail menu, beers on tap and a selection of Italian, French and local wines to choose from. Come on in Monday to Friday between 4-6pm and you’ll get $6 drinks for happy hour.

Browse the menu and book a table here.