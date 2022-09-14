Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ian Potter Children's Wild Play Garden

  • Things to do
  • Centennial Park
  • price 0 of 4
  1. Kids run up a wooden boardwalk towards a crazy treehouse in the middle of a field
    Photograph: Supplied/Centennial Park
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Kids run through a woven archway in the Ian Potter garden playground
    Photograph: Supplied/Centennial Park
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This wild play paradise comes with a crazy tree house

Hidden deep (well, kind of deep) within the heart of Centennial Park is a playground like no other. Surrounded by wide sweeping parklands, wildflowers and mammoth Moreton Bay fig trees, Ian Potter Children’s Wild Play Garden is one of New South Wales’  few nature-play paradises made for kids and adults alike. 

Filled with endless opportunities for wild exploration, this garden is open every day from 10am to 5pm, and is all about encouraging kids of all ages to get lost in a nature-filled oasis that also doubles as a playground. Fit out with an intricate and excellent tree house, a gnarly bamboo forest, a fancy water play area, banksia tunnels, turtle mounds and dry creek beds, this ‘wild play’ locale is full of wonderful nooks and crannies that keep kids fresh, entertained and connected to the big outdoors, all from within the controlled paradise of Centennial Park. 

Fit out with a coffee van and amenities, as well as plenty of places for adults to sit and smell the native flowers, this garden is an excellent stop for the whole family, with it having a lil’ slice of something to keep everyone entertained. 

You can find Ian Potter Wild Play coming in through the entrance off Grand Drive, opposite the York Road gates, at the Centennial Park entrance. Keep your eyes peeled for the directional signs once you’re in there, or find them by using one of their mapsEntry is free. 

Want more kid-friendly fun? Check out our survival guide for the upcoming school holidays. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
Off Grand Drive
Centennial Park
Sydney
2021
Contact:
www.centennialparklands.com.au/wildplay
Opening hours:
Daily, 10am-5pm (closed in August)
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.