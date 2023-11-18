Time Out says

Light up the night in a 5k fun run that feels more like a dance party

On your marks, get set, glow! The world’s most illuminated night run is heading Down Under for the first time since 2016 and it's more dazzling than all your wildest disco dreams. You’ll want to rev up your stamina for hours of grooving and moving on Saturday, November 18 with electrifying beats, neon-themed zones and an unbeatable post-run dance party.

Illumi Run is pretty much a fun run and a sober music festival rolled into one. The 5km route will light up Parramatta Park with four themed zones featuring everything from psychedelic laser tunnels to bubble flurries and splashes of (non-toxic) neon paint. Live DJs will sync their soundtracks to the unique vibe of each zone, with everything from EDM and disco to K-Pop and the latest chart-toppers pumping as you run.

After sprinting and shimmying past the finish line, you can dance your heart out at a mega music festival – probably burning more calories here than you did during the run.

Wanna join the party? Snag your Illumi Run tickets from $40 and gear up with a swag bag, splash t-shirt, light foam stick, goggles and a shiny medal.

Head to warm-up at 7pm, and then make it to the finish line for the wildest sober dance bash of the year.

