Find out more about this year's Archibald Prize-winning portrait with this free online talk hosted by Yumi Stynes

Many anniversaries have fallen foul of the lockdown times we find ourselves in. Folks having to celebrate their birthdays away from friends and family, weddings punted into the long grass, it can be a real bummer. The same goes for some of the city’s best loved arts insitutions too. While there is a host of great stuff you can enjoy online, it’s still a shame that the inimitable Archibald Prize has had to shutter its showstopping exhibition at Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) during its champagne cheers-deserving 100th year.

Thankfully you can still explore the show online, including taking in the winning portrait of 100-year-old artist Guy Warren as painted by colleague Peter Wegner. And thanks to AGNSW, you can get an insight into how the prize-winner came together. In the Frame: Archibald Prize 2021 is the latest in the gallery’s ongoing series of lively conversations between artists and other creative minds. It brings Warren and Wegner back together, as hosted on Zoom by popular presenter, podcaster and author Yumi Stynes.

Auslan interpreted and live captioned, it will be beamed out to homes all over the country live and totally free on Tuesday, August 24, at 7.30pm. You can catch it on their Facebook page, or jump onto their YouTube channel.

Two-time Archibald winner Wegner initially painted Warren as part of his ongoing Centenarian Project series, depicting Australians who have reached the remarkable 100-year mark. It’s particularly sweet, then, that this painting was picked as this year’s top dog. We’re sure this will make for a great chat as hosted by the ever-awesome Stynes.

