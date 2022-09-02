Time Out says

This magical night market is back in business for the first time in two years

Our city has a pretty swell roster of weekly, monthly and specialised markets, but there’s not many that do their fabulous retail thing once the sun goes down. Now, you can find locally crafted and curated art, trinkets, fashion, food and produce by moonlight at the Inner West Night Markets.

After two years of lockdowns, the Inner West stalwart is coming back into dreamy action on Friday, September 2, with it set to run on the first Friday of every month. Held at Fraser Park, just a lazy stroll from Sydenham train station, punters will be able to pop by Marrickville for a night full of farm fresh produce, delectable food and drinks, spices, vintage clothes, jewellery, handmade candles, vinyl records, artworks and inclusive workshops that everyone in the community can enjoy.

The markets are open from 5-10pm, with this month's stallholders including the likes of the folks over at Mapo Gelato, ramen from Iron Ramen and pasta from the Gnocchi Way. It’ll be a family-friendly affair, with space for groups to get a moon tan while they enjoy a post-shop dinner.

To stay in the loop, check out any updates on their Facebook page.

