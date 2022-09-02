Sydney
Inner West Night Markets

  • Fraser Park, Marrickville
People sitting and eating at a market.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This magical night market is back in business for the first time in two years

Our city has a pretty swell roster of weekly, monthly and specialised markets, but there’s not many that do their fabulous retail thing once the sun goes down. Now, you can find locally crafted and curated art, trinkets, fashion, food and produce by moonlight at the Inner West Night Markets.

After two years of lockdowns, the Inner West stalwart is coming back into dreamy action on Friday, September 2, with it set to run on the first Friday of every month. Held at Fraser Park, just a lazy stroll from Sydenham train station, punters will be able to pop by Marrickville for a night full of farm fresh produce, delectable food and drinks, spices, vintage clothes, jewellery, handmade candles, vinyl records, artworks and inclusive workshops that everyone in the community can enjoy. 

The markets are open from 5-10pm, with this month's stallholders including the likes of the folks over at Mapo Gelato, ramen from Iron Ramen and pasta from the Gnocchi Way. It’ll be a family-friendly affair, with space for groups to get a moon tan while they enjoy a post-shop dinner.

To stay in the loop, check out any updates on their Facebook page. 

Keep this market energy going at one of these epic Sydney markets

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
innerwestnightmarkets.com.au/?fbclid=IwAR18FjYz8ejqvloEwKaBVv2N-iNko-L7WUjKE5V_3JsWuvXW9OOPAO_iXoY
Address:
Fraser Park
100
Marrickville Road
Marrickville
Marrickville
2204
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
5-10pm

Dates and times

