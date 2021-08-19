Annabel Crabb will sit down with the bestselling author of Big Little Lies at the Opera House

If you’re hanging to see Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman in Amazon Video show Nine Perfect Strangers, chances are you’re a stan of Australian author Liane Moriarty’s twisted mysteries. Well, steel yourself for a wild plot twist, because she’s about to reveal all to Ms Represented host Annabel Crabb.

The Sydney Opera House will livestream their chat on Tuesday, September 14 at 7pm, beaming it out to homes across Australia. Tickets cost $15 and are on sale now. You can either watch it live, or on-demand after the events via the Opera House’s Stream platform.

You’ll be able to get all the goss on her new novel Apples Never Fall, also released in September, as well as the books behind the hit shows mentioned above, and others including Truly Madly Guilty. A homegrown legend, Moriarty has sold some twenty million copies of her works worldwide.

It’s the first time the author has graced the stage of the harbour icon, though sadly it will be to an empty auditorium because of the current restrictions. “In these difficult times right now, I feel especially grateful and excited to be launching my new novel at my hometown’s most iconic of locations,” Moriarty says. “I’m thrilled that we have this opportunity to offer a safe, virtual event exclusively for Australian and New Zealand readers and I hope they will enjoy joining me and the wonderful Annabel Crabb at the Sydney Opera House from the comfort of their own homes.”

