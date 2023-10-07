Time Out says

Every week, someone experiencing homelessness walks 28km in search of essential services or a place to sleep – walk 28km in their shoes this weekend

Homelessness is a major issue in Australia – every night, approximately 140,000 people sleep rough. This winter, Sydney institution Wayside Chapel (which provides support and essential services for people experiencing homelessness and social isolation in Sydney) experienced an increase of 100 people per day through its doors compared to the previous year. In a fight against homelessness, Wayside is bringing back their Long Walk Home event for the sixth year.

The 28-kilometre fun walk is held annually to raise funds and awareness of the growing homelessness and isolation problem across Sydney. Why 28km? Because, according to Wayside, that's how long someone experiencing homelessness walks each week, on average, in search for essential services or a safe place to sleep.

On Saturday October 7, walkers will be invited to hit the pavement, starting in Parramatta and finishing up in Kings Cross.

Entry into the Long Walk Home costs $70, which will go towards providing much needed funding to help homeless people throughout Sydney.

Wayside Chapel has community centres in Kings Cross and Bondi, and have long provided assistance to those who need it most. Between dishing up nutritious meals to offering legal services and safe spaces for vulnerable members of the community, they have been an integral part of Sydney since 1964.

If you’re not able to make the Long Walk Home in person, you can sign up to participate in your own virtual walk challenge, held any time from Saturday, October 7 to Friday, October 13.

To learn more about how you can get involved in the Long Walk Home head here.

You can also shop at Wayside Op Shop to help raise money for those experiencing homelessness.

