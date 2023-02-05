Sydney
Lunar New Year at Darling Square

  • Darling Square, Haymarket
Red Chinese lanterns lit up at night at Darling Square, Sydney.
Photography: Supplied/Darling Square
Time Out says

Hop on over to Darling Square to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

The Darling Square precinct, just a short stroll from Darling Harbour, buzzes at the best of times. And for Lunar New Year it'll be buzzier still. Some of the fun stuff happening: a lantern tunnel, Lion Dancers, a LNY graphic wall installation by local artist Chris Yee, and a Gong Grocer pop-up store selling custom lanterns and traditional sweets.

Darling Square venues will also be offering up Year of the Rabbit specials. Shortstop Donuts will have a spesh Lunar New Year 6 Pack, filled with LNY-inspired flavours. Wingboy will be serving fiery hoisin wings topped with crispy shallots, fresh chilli and cucumber sticks (until Jan 23). 

And Iiko Mazesoba will dish up 'Prosperity Mazesoba', a tangy noodle salad with toppings such as tuna, salmon caviar, carrot, daikon, ginger, cabbage, cucumber, seaweed, shallot and crispy noodle chips, to symbolise good fortune and wealth – as well as 'Rabbit Parfait' (that's your choice of matcha or houjicha gelato served with red bean and shiratama rice balls).

If you want an affordable way to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, hop over to Darling Square.

Find out about more Sydney eateries serving up Lunar New Year specials, here.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.darlingsq.com/
Address:
Darling Square
35 Tumbalong Bvd
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

