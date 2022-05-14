Sydney
Luxe Igloo Balcony Suite

  • Pier One Sydney Harbour, Dawes Point
  1. Pier One's luxury winter igloo with a person sitting inside.
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  2. Pier One's luxury winter igloo with Sydney sunset in background.
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
Pier One is bringing a luxe igloo suite experience to Sydney Harbour this winter – and, they're really fluffy

Winter is coming, and with it, fluffy igloos in which you and your mates get to feast on  artisan grazing boards prepared by a private chef. Betcha didn’t see that one coming. 

As the months grow colder, and the weather remains uncompromisingly glum, the need to retreat into a squishy, cherry-blossom inspired igloo – that comes with its own private chef, stretching harbour views, and a fair bit of quality booze – becomes increasingly more pressing. 

That’s where Pier One Sydney Harbour's newest collab with Sydney influencer Tara Milk Tea comes in, with the introduction of a brand-new, luxury igloo suite on the harbour’s edge at Walsh Bay. Designed to be either the setting for the idyllic, plush feast of your dreams, or the cloud-like overnight accommodation that you never knew your life was missing, this fresh venue is a chillingly good way to inject some luxe and Insta-worthy fun into your life as the days get shorter – and the domes are warm and weatherproof (aside from like, hurricane level extremes) to boot.

Available for bookings from May 5, Pier One’s Cherry Blossom Wonderland Igloo Suite is available for you to hire with a maximum of ten mates for a leisurely lunch or dinner experience, with it also offering two people the option to extend their booking into an overnight stay that has both parking and a nifty breakfast included. 

Just note, there is a hire fee, plus a minimum spend for all the many foods, and many drinks that you get to sample in this bougie paradise. But maybe, if you can’t make it to Lapland this year, Pier One might be the luxury igloo fix you always knew you needed. Plus, you probably won’t get hypothermia. 

Igloo day hire is $200 during the week, with a minimum spend of $400 before 7pm. If you book in for Friday evening, there is a $500 minimum spend, plus a $350 overnight suite stay fee. Also, if you plan on spending your weekend eating canapes on a squishy white mushroom seat, the hire fee is $300, with a minimum spend of $700. 

Each igloo day booking is two and a half hours, and the overnight stay checks out at 9.30am. 

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.pieronesydneyharbour.com.au/igloo-on-the-pier/
Address:
Pier One Sydney Harbour
11 Hickson Road
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.pieronesydneyharbour.com.au
02 8298 9999
info@pieronesydneyharbour.com.au
Price:
From $200 + $400 min spend

