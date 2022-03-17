Sydney
Maniax Sydney Inner West

  1. Axe throwing at Maniax
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
  2. Axe throwing at Maniax
    Photographer: Supplied/Maniax
  3. Maniax date night
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
  4. Axes in wood at Maniax
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  5. Maniax date night
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
Bury the hatchet at the largest axe-throwing venue in Australia

After two Aussies set up an axe-throwing warehouse in St Peters in 2015, it quickly took off and sparked a chain of Maniax locations around Australia. As of April 2022, Marrickville will be home to the largest Maniax yet, set to cater to up to 350 wannabe Vikings at a time. 

Step through the large roller door and you'll be transported to a Viking's paradise with an interior littered with antler chandeliers, furs and hides, crude weaponry and chalet-style fireplaces. Quench your Nordic warrior thirst with a Viking-inspired cocktail, or fuel your swing with a hearty meal like pizzas, burgers or slow-cooked meats. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request. 

When you're ready to bury the hatchet, Maniax's staff will guide you through safe axe-throwing practices before letting you hit the ground running. You can choose from private or group sessions, and those confident in their swing can take part in a tournament-style competition. And for those still not sold, you can try a one-hour 'quick chuck' session to give it a whirl before committing to a longer session.

Looking for more to do in the city? We've got the low-down on the best things happening in Sydney this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
9-11 Jabez Street
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.maniax.com.au/what-we-do/locations/sydney-inner-west-new-south-wales
Opening hours:
Mon 2pm-8pm; Tue-Thu noon-9pm; Fri & Sat 9am-midnight; Sun 9am-9pm
