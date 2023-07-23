Sydney
Moama Lights

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Horseshoe Lagoon
  1. A walkway is illuminated at night with blue and green lights of leaves and projected light onto the trees surrounding
    Photograph: Visit Victoria
  2. A walkway is illuminated at night with blue lights and projected light onto the trees surrounding
    Photograph: Visit Victoria
  3. Render of Moama Lights projection
    Photograph: Visit Victoria/Supplied
  4. Render of Moama Lights projections
    Photograph: Visit Victoria/Supplied
This festival will light up Echuca Moama’s beautiful red gum bushland in May

Something that Vivid Sydney has proven year after year: bright lights will bring people out on winter nights. So we're excited about this regional festival held on the banks of the beautiful Murray River. The NSW/Vic border community of Echuca Moama is throwing a magical night fest, Moama Lights.

Moama Lights is an immersive sound and light event that runs from June 30 to July 23, 2023, at the Horseshoe Lagoon, a 600m-long lit-up trail of installations and projections that visitors can explore. A light show will be projected across the lagoon among hundreds of flickering stars lights, and you’ll be able to see a field of illuminated flowers and colours shining across the Murray River. 

In addition to this artistic display of cutting-edge light technology, there will also be an ice-skating rink, kids entertainment and food trucks.

Entry to Moama Lights is cheap – just $20 for adults and $10 for children. You can book at the website.

Want more? Borealis in the Vines is another event that's all about bright lights.

Love lights but don't want to leave Sydney for them? Check out the Vivid 2023 program.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.visitthemurray.com.au/places-to-go/central/rivercountry/things-to-do/moama-lights-222
Address:
Horseshoe Lagoon
Moama
2731
Price:
$20 for adults
Opening hours:
6pm

Dates and times

