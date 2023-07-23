Time Out says

This festival will light up Echuca Moama’s beautiful red gum bushland in May

Something that Vivid Sydney has proven year after year: bright lights will bring people out on winter nights. So we're excited about this regional festival held on the banks of the beautiful Murray River. The NSW/Vic border community of Echuca Moama is throwing a magical night fest, Moama Lights.

Moama Lights is an immersive sound and light event that runs from June 30 to July 23, 2023, at the Horseshoe Lagoon, a 600m-long lit-up trail of installations and projections that visitors can explore. A light show will be projected across the lagoon among hundreds of flickering stars lights, and you’ll be able to see a field of illuminated flowers and colours shining across the Murray River.

In addition to this artistic display of cutting-edge light technology, there will also be an ice-skating rink, kids entertainment and food trucks.

Entry to Moama Lights is cheap – just $20 for adults and $10 for children. You can book at the website.

