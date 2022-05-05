Sydney
Move with Mum

Prosecco and pilates are the new way to do fitness - and Mother's Day

Prosecco and pilates are not necessarily the most usual of combinations, but on Mother’s Day, all wellness rules go out the window. On Saturday, May 7, luxury Marrickville gym, Fitness Playground, will be holding a special Mother’s Day pilates and prosecco experience designed to be an exuberant celebration that packs a different kinda punch to the usual breakfast-in-bed situation (not that there’s anything wrong with throwing down blueberry pancakes while wrapped in your doona). 

With the doors opening at 1.30pm, all members and non-members will be guided through an inclusive pilates class in the futuristic Space Studio, that will be mindful of all different fitness and ability levels, with everyone being given individualised supportive guidance from Fitness Playground’s expert instructors. With an age limit of 16, all mums with little kids don’t have to miss out on this one, with Fitness Playground also providing a pastel hued, onsite creche that will entertain the smallest members of your family.

Basically – no mum is left behind. 

After your fitness moment is over, you will be guided to the dreamy Wellness Lounge, where you will be given prosecco (and chocolate). Cap it all off with your mum getting a specially crafted gift for her to take home at 3.30pm. 

Quite sweetly, entry is just a $10 donation per person to PANDA – a charity devoted to supporting families and mothers dealing with perinatal anxiety and depression, and you can book in by clicking right here. 

Want somewhere delicious to head to after all your pilates efforts? Check out our list of the best Mother's Day set menus across Sydney.

Written by Maya Skidmore

