A mother and daughter sit at Opera Bar, the Harbour Bridge in the background, drinking Champagne
Photograph: Opera Bar

The best set menus in Sydney for Mother's Day

Take the stress out of Mum's day with these elegant set menus

Elizabeth McDonald
Sunday, May 8: Mother's Day. The one day of the year that mum's are supposed to be recognised for all their hard work. Is one day really enough? Probably not, but we'll save that gripe for another time. 

The day should be filled with love and laughter but for many – particularly restaurant waitstaff – it comes with a pang of dread. Most of us know that going to lunch with the family can be a stressful affair, particularly if you've forgotten to make a reservation, Dad's freaking out at the price of wine these days and Mum's insisting no one make a fuss.

Which is why it's so handy that a bunch of Sydney's top restaurants have taken the guesswork out of the affair by offering extra-special tasting menus so all you have to do is show up and avoid talking about politics while they take care of the rest.

Need more Mother's Day inspiration? Check out our handy guide to all things Mum here.

The best Mother's Day set menus in Sydney

Bentley Restaurant and Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bentley Restaurant and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

This Mother’s Day, the Bentley team has curated a tasting menu including snacks and a four course individually plated tasting menu. Some standouts of the menu are bay lobsters with nduja butter; Flinders Island scallops with desert lime; and of course, a rich chocolate tart with wattleseed and raspberry.

When: From noon

How much: $160 per person

Yellow
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Yellow

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point
  • price 2 of 4

Sydney’s favourite vegan bistro will be open for both lunch and dinner bookings. The special menu is available at lunch and dinner and includes snacks and a five-course individually plated tasting menu. Some of the dishes included in the tasting menu are lions mane mushrooms with XO sauce; Japanese pumpkin with miso and pickled ginger; and brussels sprouts with sesame dressing.

When: From noon-3:30pm & 6-10pm

How much: $105 per person

Chin Chin
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Chin Chin

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Chin Chin has teamed up with skincare experts Frank Body to pamper mum. You can choose from two set menus and get the Chin Chin classics of kingfish crudo; mushroom laab; and house-smoked brisket with a sweet soy glaze. Plus, there will be bottles of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne flowing and pretty pink frank cocktails all day.

When: 11am-late

How much: $88 per person or $135 per person

Monopole
Photograph: Supplied/The Cru

Monopole

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Monopole in Potts Point has always been a special occassion favourite, and this Mother's Day the team will be pulling out all the stops. Highlights of the set menu are wagyu beef pastrami skewers; glazed lamb shoulder with salsa verde; and apple tart for dessert.

When: From noon

How much: $90

Cirrus
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Cirrus

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Barangaroo
  • price 3 of 4

Cirrus will be open for both lunch and dinner bookings. They’ve pulled together an incredible set menu and will have a kids' menu available on the day. The shared-style menu includes crowd favourites like yellowfin tuna with egg sauce and kombu crackers; 500 gram dry-aged Copper Tree Farm rib-eye; and a very special ricotta cheesecake for dessert.

When: Noon-3pm & 6-10pm

How much: $120 per adult

Luke's Kitchen at the Kimpton Margot Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Luke's Kitchen at the Kimpton Margot Hotel

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

On Sunday May 8, executive chef Luke Mangan will be putting on a specially curated, five-course degustation brunch experience for all mumsy folks who deserve a feast fit for a queen, with succulent dishes including kingfish sashimi with kaffir lime, spiced barbecued prawns with pineapple salsa and grilled Brooklyn sirloin all hitting the menu. With every dish crafted from the highest quality local produce, and with a bonus complimentary glass of Taittinger to enjoy upon arrival, this lil’ brunch is a solid crowd-pleaser for the whole family. 

When: From 11.30am

How much: $125 per person

 

Zushi Barangaroo
Photograph: Supplied

Zushi Barangaroo

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sydney

The team at Zushi are putting on a delicious 10-course tasting menu for Mother’s Day that's sure to blow any mum away. Guests will feast on sashimi; tuna tataki; corn ribs; snapper tempura; wagyu steak; and sticky date pudding amongst other favourites.

When: From noon

How much: $110 per person

Aria
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Aria

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

Give your Mum an unforgettable day with stunning views of the Sydney Opera House and an exclusive lunch menu, designed by Executive Chef Tom Gorringe with mum in mind. Enjoy a glass of champagne on arrival and explore their five-course Mother’s Day menu, with highlights including the raw Spencer Gulf kingfish, the glazed maremma duck and the Cowra lamb loin served with cauliflower and mustard.

When: Noon-3pm

How much: $260 per adult, $70 per child

Chiswick

Chiswick

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

Head chef Taylor Cullen has curated a special menu that will take you and your family on a culinary journey through Chiswick’s kitchen garden, with a mix of old favourites and fresh seasonal dishes. Get things started with a glass of Champagne on arrival and experience Chiswick’s exclusive Mother's Day collective menu.

When: Noon-3pm & 5-7pm

How much: $150 per adult, $50 per child

Read more
Opera Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Opera Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Opera Bar and Veuve Clicquot are treating mums to the ultimate pamper day by the harbour. Enjoy a glass of Veuve Clicquot on arrival as well as a range of complimentary beauty treatments, including makeup and brow touch-ups available throughout the day. The kitchen has created a family-style shared menu that includes kingfish crudo; burrata; crisp calamari; herb-roasted chicken, chips and salad. There's a special kids menu too so everyone will be happy.

When: 11am, 1:30pm & 4pm

How much: $80 per adult, $20 per child

The Old Fitzroy Hotel
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The Old Fitzroy Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 2 of 4

A lavish set menu fit for a queen at Woolloomooloo’s favourite pub and brasserie, the Old Fitz. Curated by head chef Anna Ugarte-Carral, expect vibrant prawn salads, ricotta with grapes, roast chicken, and more. Mum will even get a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival to make her feel especially spesh.

When: Noon-4pm

How much: $60 per person

Bea
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bea

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Barangaroo

Treat mum to a beautiful, shared lunch feast overlooking the water. The kitchen team has created a produce-focused share menu that begins with a glass of sparkling on arrival then Stracciatella tart; lamb ribs; whole spatchcock; and blue eye cod with pippies, crispy kipflers and salad. There’s also dessert - coconut and lime pie as well as a cheese plate. Kids enjoy grilled blue eye cod or crispy chicken with chips, salad and dessert.

When: Noon-3:15pm

How much: $150 per adult, $35 per child

Read more
Odd Culture Newtown
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Odd Culture Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Newtown

Whether you're doing Mum's Day breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this Newtown favourite has all of your needs taken care of. Lunch on the big day is the real drawn card though, with a beautiful set menu designed by executive chef, Jesse Warkentin. Hiramasa kingfish with chicken fat, chicken liver pâté, slow roasted lamb shoulder and plenty more. Mums even get a glass of fizz on arrival.

When: Noon-4pm

How much: $65 per person

Bistro Moncur
Photograph: Phu Tang

Bistro Moncur

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

If you want to get a bit fancy, Bistro Moncur (conveniently located in the Woollahra Hotel) is offering a special for Mother's Day. Choose three courses from the a la carte menu and you'll also be treated to a complimentary gift of Bistro Moncur’s infamous macaroons which are made in house.

When: From noon

How much: $115 

Loulou
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Loulou

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Lavender Bay

Take mum to Paris for lunch at Loulou. Spoil her with a three-course shared menu where every detail is taken care of. We're talking house-made bread and butter; salad of baby beetroot and Roquefort; zucchini flowers with white anchovies; chicken liver parfait and warm brioche; and grilled Yamba prawns. For the main event, whole roasted fish with sauce Colbert; flat iron steak with Bordelaise sauce and of course, a touch of sweet to finish. Crème caramel and quince beignets are the ticket.

When: From 11:30am

How much: $150 per adult, $50 per child

