Sunday, May 8: Mother's Day. The one day of the year that mum's are supposed to be recognised for all their hard work. Is one day really enough? Probably not, but we'll save that gripe for another time.

The day should be filled with love and laughter but for many – particularly restaurant waitstaff – it comes with a pang of dread. Most of us know that going to lunch with the family can be a stressful affair, particularly if you've forgotten to make a reservation, Dad's freaking out at the price of wine these days and Mum's insisting no one make a fuss.

Which is why it's so handy that a bunch of Sydney's top restaurants have taken the guesswork out of the affair by offering extra-special tasting menus so all you have to do is show up and avoid talking about politics while they take care of the rest.

Need more Mother's Day inspiration? Check out our handy guide to all things Mum here.