Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right NAIDOC in the City

NAIDOC in the City

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Your place , Sydney Saturday November 14 2020 Free
NAIDOC in the City
Photograph: Joseph Mayers/City of Sydney

Time Out says

Celebrate the world’s oldest living culture with performances, workshops and markets – this year, completely online

The City of Sydney will pull on a fully digital way for you to experience NAIDOC Week this year, drawing on the theme  ‘Always Was, Always Will Be', in commemoration of the occupation, care and commitment to this land by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for over 65,000 years.

Across Saturday, November 14, a free, online, family-friendly event will celebrate Sydney’s First Nations people and bring together the wider community with music, art, shopping and creative conversations. Luke Carroll and Angeline Penrith will be hosting an online livestream, with appearances from big names lke hip hop and freestyle artist Ziggy RamoMalyangapa and Barkindji woman and rapper Barkaa, and Darumbal Murri and Tongan woman and RnB artist Mi-Kaisha

Tune into a panel discussion afterwards, also centering around the NAIDOC theme, and buy local art, craft and produce from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses at the online marketplace. 

The event will be streamed here between 2-5pm on Saturday, November 14. 

 

Details
Event website: https://whatson.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/events/naidoc-in-the-city
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Your place
Address: Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news