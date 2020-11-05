Celebrate the world’s oldest living culture with performances, workshops and markets – this year, completely online

The City of Sydney will pull on a fully digital way for you to experience NAIDOC Week this year, drawing on the theme ‘Always Was, Always Will Be', in commemoration of the occupation, care and commitment to this land by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for over 65,000 years.

Across Saturday, November 14, a free, online, family-friendly event will celebrate Sydney’s First Nations people and bring together the wider community with music, art, shopping and creative conversations. Luke Carroll and Angeline Penrith will be hosting an online livestream, with appearances from big names lke hip hop and freestyle artist Ziggy Ramo, Malyangapa and Barkindji woman and rapper Barkaa, and Darumbal Murri and Tongan woman and RnB artist Mi-Kaisha.

Tune into a panel discussion afterwards, also centering around the NAIDOC theme, and buy local art, craft and produce from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses at the online marketplace.

The event will be streamed here between 2-5pm on Saturday, November 14.