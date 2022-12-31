Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

New Year's Eve at Bennelong

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Bennelong, Sydney
Interior view of Bennelong at night
Photograph: Brett Stevens
Advertising

Time Out says

Dine under the Opera House sails for a bougie New Year’s Eve to remember

On New Year’s Eve, Sydney Harbour is universally known as the snazziest place to be. If you are into luxe living, and want to see our city's famous fireworks without getting swallowed alive by a mammoth crowd, there is a place for you.

Enter: Bennelong, Sydney's bougiest harbour view. This New Year's Eve, the fancy folks over yonder will be putting on a special dining experience for all those who enjoy the high life, with a night of haute cuisine, live entertainment and prime Sydney firework watching all featuring on the menu. 

The harbour-side restaurant will be hosting a seven-course and four-course dinner option, with an overarching and classic focus on the very best in Australian wine and produce. Guests will be greeted by a glass of Champagne and canapés on arrival, followed by an exquisite meal designed by executive chef Peter Gilmore. The wines for the evening will be matched to your food and Champagne will be delivered to you as midnight strikes. 

But be aware, the price tag on this event is hefty. For a cool $2300 per person, you'll find yourself in an exclusive area of Bennelong's upper level while you wine and dine your way through seven quality courses.

If you are in the mood for the (slightly) more lowkey, you can get into their four-course experience at the Counter for $1700, where you'll get a more casual, bar-style seated vibe. However, if you are chasing that 'just right' goldilocks in-between, snag a spot in the Main Dining Room, where you will also get a swifty four-courses for $1900. 

Reservations begin from 7pm, and you can try your luck at booking in by clicking right here.

Want to have a good New Year's Eve, but don't want to re-mortage your house? Check out our list of where to watch the Sydney fireworks for free. 

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Event website:
www.bennelong.com.au
Address:
Bennelong
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9240 8000
Price:
$1700 - $2300
Opening hours:
From 7pm

Dates and times

7:00 pmBennelong $1700 - $2300
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!