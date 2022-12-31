New Year's Eve at Bennelong

Time Out says

On New Year’s Eve, Sydney Harbour is universally known as the snazziest place to be. If you are into luxe living, and want to see our city's famous fireworks without getting swallowed alive by a mammoth crowd, there is a place for you.

Enter: Bennelong, Sydney's bougiest harbour view. This New Year's Eve, the fancy folks over yonder will be putting on a special dining experience for all those who enjoy the high life, with a night of haute cuisine, live entertainment and prime Sydney firework watching all featuring on the menu.

The harbour-side restaurant will be hosting a seven-course and four-course dinner option, with an overarching and classic focus on the very best in Australian wine and produce. Guests will be greeted by a glass of Champagne and canapés on arrival, followed by an exquisite meal designed by executive chef Peter Gilmore. The wines for the evening will be matched to your food and Champagne will be delivered to you as midnight strikes.

But be aware, the price tag on this event is hefty. For a cool $2300 per person, you'll find yourself in an exclusive area of Bennelong's upper level while you wine and dine your way through seven quality courses.

If you are in the mood for the (slightly) more lowkey, you can get into their four-course experience at the Counter for $1700, where you'll get a more casual, bar-style seated vibe. However, if you are chasing that 'just right' goldilocks in-between, snag a spot in the Main Dining Room, where you will also get a swifty four-courses for $1900.

Reservations begin from 7pm, and you can try your luck at booking in by clicking right here.

