Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nigella Lawson

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Nigella Lawson
Photograph: Fremantle Media
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Journalist-turned-queen of home cooking Nigella Lawson is coming to Sydney to share some culinary intel

If you’re a fan of good food and good conversation, you’re invited to come and spend the evening with none other than the domestic goddess herself, Nigella Lawson.

The beloved English food writer, TV cook and author will appear live on stage at the State Theatre on May 21 as part of an exclusive Australian-speaking tour. Lawson is set to spill the beans (figuratively, not literally in this instance) on her cooking secrets, culinary passions and kitchen rituals. 

She will also explore cooking as a personal, intuitive and connecting experience and how one ingredient can generate many ideas and recipes. And her warmth and wisdom will be on full display when she participates in an audience Q&A that will follow the discussion.

The always-entertaining and articulate Lawson is best known for her unpretentious approach to cooking and passion for creating hearty, comforting meals that are accessible to all. Oh, and for her unique pronunciation of microwave (IYKYK). She’s starred in numerous television shows, including Nigella Bites and Nigella Feasts, and published 12 bestselling books.

“Food, for me, is a constant pleasure,” says Lawson. “I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty… food is the story of my life.”

Tickets for An Evening with Nigella Lawson are on sale now – get yours here.

Catch another prominent cooking identity when Marco Pierre White comes to Sydney.

Plus, these are Sydney's best places for cheese and wine.

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.ticketmaster.com.au/an-evening-with-nigella-lawson-sydney-21-05-2023/event/13005E6198AC6728
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $90.59
Opening hours:
7:30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!