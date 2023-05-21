Time Out says

If you’re a fan of good food and good conversation, you’re invited to come and spend the evening with none other than the domestic goddess herself, Nigella Lawson.

The beloved English food writer, TV cook and author will appear live on stage at the State Theatre on May 21 as part of an exclusive Australian-speaking tour. Lawson is set to spill the beans (figuratively, not literally in this instance) on her cooking secrets, culinary passions and kitchen rituals.

She will also explore cooking as a personal, intuitive and connecting experience and how one ingredient can generate many ideas and recipes. And her warmth and wisdom will be on full display when she participates in an audience Q&A that will follow the discussion.

The always-entertaining and articulate Lawson is best known for her unpretentious approach to cooking and passion for creating hearty, comforting meals that are accessible to all. Oh, and for her unique pronunciation of microwave (IYKYK). She’s starred in numerous television shows, including Nigella Bites and Nigella Feasts, and published 12 bestselling books.

“Food, for me, is a constant pleasure,” says Lawson. “I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty… food is the story of my life.”

Tickets for An Evening with Nigella Lawson are on sale now – get yours here.

