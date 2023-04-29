Sydney
People line-up outside smiling on the harbour
Photograph: Supplied
Find love in real life (and off the apps) at this giant singles party

Can all the singles that dream of a 90s’ rom-com meet-cute and/or the grisly death of internet dating, please put your hands up. Your day has arrived. 

It is a universal truth that trying to find love via an app can be a soul-destroying process that makes many of us question our will to live. Now, for all lucky (and single) Sydneysiders, the Emerald City cupids have come together to create an IRL dating event called ‘No Swipes’, that, in their words, is all about “giving dating apps the middle finger”. 

Only accepting 200 men and 200 women, this ‘singles club’ promises to be an epic event at a yet undisclosed location. The love baby of community groups Swanned, Bondi Beach Babes and Lost and Found in Sydney, ‘No Swipes’ is designed to connect a whole lot of like-minded singletons together in one, unconventional party space that’s all about good times, great, classic hits and (hopefully) a whole lot of sparkly, romantic connections. 

Entry is via waitlist only, and with it closing on April 14, you’ll want to get in quick if you’re keen on a ‘meet-cute’ story that will probably make people exclaim loudly at parties. You can pop your name down right here, and if you’re successful, an email with your precious tickets will come flying into your inbox with the speed and velocity of Cupid’s arrow.  

The next event will be on April 29, 2023 at 3.30pm, somewhere in Sydney. 

You know what they say –  take a chance on love, folks. You never know when it’s gonna pop up. 

Got a date? Take them on one of the best free and cheap dates you can do in Sydney.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
noswipes.com.au/
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
3.30pm

Dates and times

