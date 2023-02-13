The crowd will be laughing with you at Sydney’s many comedy clubs and open mic nights. Start with a show at the Running Joke Comedy Club – there are comedy performances on Level One of the Potts Point Hotel every Tuesday night. You'll be able to see some of Australia's best comedians and their resident MC, Daniel Muggleton. The comedy club-style venue is big enough for you to melt into the crowd, but doesn’t demand fancy dress or airs and graces for the occasion.
It can be difficult to master the art of hanging out by yourself. But a bit of introspection and calling all the shots can be extremely rewarding. There ain’t nothing wrong with a little people watching in one of Sydney’s best parks, or ordering a feast for one at the best restaurants in the city.
So, carve out some ‘you’ time and explore these exciting, relaxing and delicious solo activities in Sydney.