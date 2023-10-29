Sydney
North Sydney Living Futures Festival

  • The Coal Loader, Waverton
Penrith REAL Festival Costa Georgiadis
Photograph: Colin Page
Time Out says

Meet Costa IRL and feel hopeful at this dreamy sustainability festival

In our dreams of a utopian future, everyone has solar panels, flourishing veggie gardens and happy worms eating their leftover dinner scraps. Life is good, and the climate crisis is a scary thing we have left in the past and prefer not to talk about again, much like ‘80s-style perms. At the Living Futures festival at North Sydney, this utopia is made to feel like an actual, tangible reality – and boy, do we like a little eco hopefulness. 

Popping up for one day only on Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 4pm in the cavernous Coal Loader by the water in North Sydney, this festival will be full of glorious environmental festivities, planet-friendly products, live entertainment, a kid’s eco-area (with bubbles, face painting, a scavenger hunt and wildlife shows), free bike tunings and a solar-powered ice cream truck. You’ll also get the chance to meet the one and only Costa Georgiadis IRL, as well as Indigenous educator and legendary performer Charleen Aguiar Dos Santos, with their bright, bubbly and fabulous voices lighting the way for the whole festival. 

The Living Futures day out is all about hope, community and banding together to make real, not-scary changes in our lives that help out Mother Earth, as well as each other. Whether it’s learning how to plant native gardens, how to save your power bills (fun!), or finding out about local community projects that you can get involved in, you’re going to walk away with a new and springy outlook on how you can try save the world. 

You can find out everything you need to know about this one-day event on their website. No ‘80s perms required. 

Stay sustainable in Sydney all year long with our guide to ten ways to live an eco-friendly life in Sydney 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.northsydney.nsw.gov.au/events/event/208/living-futures-festival-day-at-the-coal-loader
Address:
The Coal Loader
2
Balls Head Dr
Waverton
Sydney
2060
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

Dates and times

