Timeout

Ocean Heroes Bondi

  • Things to do
  • North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, Bondi North
A man and a kid surf on a bright blue sea
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Kids on the autism spectrum can surf for free this Saturday

On Saturday, November 26 a beautiful (and free) experience is landing at Bondi Beach. 

This week, Ocean Heroes – a WA-based charity for kids with autism – is bringing a day of free guided surf lessons for autistic kids to Sydney, and it looks absolutely delightful. Coming back for the second time this year, this lovely day out is all about creating community connections in a safe and happy space. 

Set against the stunning backdrop of Bondi Beach, this event has the capacity to take up to 50 people on the autism spectrum surfing for free, with each person given a 30-minute slot between 8.30am and 1pm. 

Ocean Heroes will provide life jackets, surfboards, wetsuits, sunscreen and surf instructors, meaning that all you need to bring along is swimmers, a hat, towel, water bottle and a fresh change of clothes. 

Everything will be going down at North Bondi Beach in front of the Surf Life Saving Club, and you can select your preferred time slot when you register for the event, which you can do by clicking right here.

So, if you want to meet other families in the Sydney autism community, have a fabulous time, and get outside and in the water, think about signing up this Saturday. 

It looks pretty good. 

Want more amazing stuff to do in Sydney this weekend? We've got you covered. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ocean-heroes-bondi-november-26th-2022-tickets-459652461887
Address:
North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club
Bondi Beach
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
8.30am-1pm

Dates and times

