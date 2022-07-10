If, this winter season, you’re on the hunt for a leisurely four-hour whale watching cruise on and beyond Sydney Harbour that provides you with a succulent Aussie barbecue lunch as well as free flowing tea and coffee – Oz Whale Watching by Sydney Princess Cruises may be just the thing for you.

Kicking off from Circular Quay, this whale watching cruise is one of the longest on the Sydney whale watching market in terms of duration (so if you get violently seasick, mayhaps stay clear), with their open plan vessels ferrying you across the high seas for nifty prices that won’t break the ship's bank.

If you are into long days out on the ocean, this cruise is definitely good value, with you getting a full day out, plus a freshly chef-prepared barbecue feast (spoiler: you get pineapple, salad and barbecued chicken) for $99 if you’re an adult, $75 if you’re concession, $55 if you’re a child aged between five and fourteen, and $25 if you’re an infant aged between zero and four.

For those prices, you get to listen to live commentary from their resident whale experts, as well as luxuriate in the open space these specially designed whale watching crafts have on offer. With two stories and plentiful out-door decking and inside seating, this cruise is all about a wholesome and comfortable day out, with punters able to enjoy unobstructed views of the surrounding waters, and (if they’re lucky) gleaming glimpses of humpback whales as they play in Sydney’s waters on their annual migration from the Great Barrier Reef to Antarctica.

On a glittering winter’s day, the outside seating areas are most definitely brisk, but you always have the option of retreating inside onto one of the plush (and firmly secured) benches and seats that pepper the interior of the vessel, with the more eagle-eyed able to spot any large sea-mammal activity from the cosy warmth of inside.

For the more bougie whale fans out there, Oz Whale Watching also offers a Luxury Whale Watching experience. This higher-end wing also goes for four hours, and comes with a barbecue buffet on board, but it is a much more intimate experience with a max passenger allowance of 10 people for a shared cruise, and 12 for a private charter. Luxury passengers also get an open bar, and far more space at their disposal, with tickets costing $325 for kids and adults alike, while infants aged 0-4 can sail free.

Oz Whale Watching run their lunchtime cruises six times a week from Tuesday to Sunday, with the boats going out from 12.15pm to 4.15pm everyday. They also offer an additional breakfast cruise experience on the weekends, which runs from 8.15 am to 12.15pm, where you get a hot breakfast whilst skimming over the seven seas. If you wanna get lit with the whales, there's a bar on board too.

To find out more, and to book yourself into an Oz Whale Watching cruise before season’s end on November 13, head over to their website right here.



