The best places to go whale watching in Sydney

Hark! What's that? If it's winter in Sydney and you're standing by the sea, it could very well be the most majestic creature of the sea popping up to say hello – and, y'know, breathe.

In Sydney, winter is your best bet to catch a glimpse of some humpback whales, as 20,000 of them make moves along the New South Wales coastline between May to August. While the chill envelops Sydney, the whales begin their journey north towards warmer waters to mate and give birth. While humpbacks are the most common sight around our city, you might also spot some lesser found whale species on your adventures, including orcas – unfairly thought of in the popular imagination as 'killer whales' – and minkes. No luck? They might be hiding out by Sydney's best secret beaches – but even if not, those shores are well worth a visit.

Head to one of these lookouts to with your camera and binoculars in tow capture some blowholes spouting. Better yet, tack some whale spotting on to a morning of activities with some of the 90 things to do in Sydney before 9am.



