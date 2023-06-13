Sydney
Paws of Valisthea

Dogs in red feathery costumes.
Photography: Supplied | Paws of Valisthea | Alma & Hunter
Love dogs? Love dress-ups? Combine the two for this dog cosplay event at Darlo Bar, which will support RSPCA NSW

Dogs in costumes. It’s a thing that’s inspired millions of YouTube videos, Instagram Reels and TikToks. Because people like dogs and people like dress-ups, and when you combine the two, it’s undeniably cute. Now, Darlo Bar is joining forces with RSPCA NSW and 35-year-old role-playing video game franchise Final Fantasy, for the ultimate dog dress-up event, Paws of Valisthea.

From 10am to 1pm on Saturday, June 17, you can head to Darlo Bar to witness the magic of dogs cosplaying as mighty beasts, ahead of the launch of Final Fantasy XVI. Look, it’s just cute but there is also some contextual relevance here: the event is about celebrating our furry sidekicks, paying homage, particularly, to Final Fantasy XVI’s loyal and fearless companion, Torgal (a doggo), who bravely takes the epic journey alongside the game’s human protagonist, Clive.

It's a free event. Bring your own dog, borrow one to bring along, or just admire other people’s canines in costumes. How does it work? Dog owners are encouraged to dress up their pups in coats and bandanas inspired by Final Fantasy XVI’s mythical Eikons. The dog in the most creative (and comfortable) accessories will walk away with a PS5 console and the game – and there will also be doggy treats up for grabs. On the day there will also be specially made Eikon costumes (designed by MissTwisted), which your dog can try on, ready for their close-up. 

Of course, you’ll also get the opportunity to play the new game ahead of its release on June 22. 

Don’t have a dog but wish you did? For those humans still looking for their own Torgal, RSPCA NSW will be there with some adoptable rescue dogs you can meet – and the event will be raising money for this important organisation.

Help them make the event a howling success by registering your interest (for free) over here.

Love video games? You'll love Fortess, a new gamer's paradise in Sydney

Like anything mystical and unique? Check out Dark Spectrum before it wraps up

Adore dogs? Guide Dogs NSW is often on the look out for Puppy Raisers.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

