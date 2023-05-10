If you like free puppies, a good cause, and, are a fan of the classic Aussie hit show, Neighbours, look no further. The good boys and girls of Guide Dogs Australia are looking for Puppy Raisers for their newest litter who this time, are all named after Neighbours references. We all need good neighbours – and honestly, who better than an incredibly adorable puppy who won't dob you into the council?

Remember Toadie from the show? And his little stint with a guide-dog-in-training, Rocky? Well, here’s your chance to adopt a pup for real. Say hello to the precious Madge, Kylie, Margot, Kennedy, Ramsay, Harold and, of course, Toadie. While this bunch (much like their namesakes) are based in Melbourne, you can sign up at the Guide Dog Australia website here for any opportunities that pop up near you in NSW.

Putting your hand up to be a Puppy Raiser is a 12 month commitment where you take an eight-week old fur baby into your home until it’s ready to become a fully fledged guide dog. The best part of this volunteer role is that it equals a free puppy, in addition to all the supplies required to bring it up. Does it get much better than that? Not only do you get the delight of playing with a puppy for a year, but you can take comfort in the fact that your efforts will provide invaluable aid to visually impaired individuals.

Puppy Raiser duties include taking your pup to weekly training sessions at Guide Dog facilities near you, establishing their feeding and toilet routines, taking them for walks everyday and giving them all the love imaginable (which shouldn't be too tricky).

If you can’t commit to the role for a whole year, you can still get in on all the tail-wagging action as a Temporary Carer where you fill in for existing Puppy Raisers while they're away or on holidays. Whether it’s for a month or a year, sign us up.

Up for the challenge? Sign up here.

