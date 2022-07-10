Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pirate Party x Willie the Boatman

  • Things to do
  • Willie the Boatman, St Peters
  1. A crowd outside Willie the Boatman
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Bartender mixing a cocktail at Brix
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Set sail for the wildest pirate party this side of Port Royal at Willie the Boatman

Calling all swashbucklers! Nautical nonsense is coming to Willie the Boatman in St Peters on Sunday, July 10. The Boatmen have teamed up with Surry Hills scallywags Brix Distillery to host a Pirate Party.

Casting off from 2pm until 7pm, enjoy spiced rum and mulled wine from Brix Distillery, alongside crackin’ tunes from country and blues duo the Sweet Jelly Rolls.

There's also fun for the littlest buccaneers on hand, with pirate piñatas, prizes for best costume, and swagloads of snacks to keep even the hungriest marauders satisfied. Entry is totally free so you can keep your treasure in your hot little pocket.

So weigh the anchor, hoist the Jolly Rancher, and set sail for the best pirate party you'll find outside of Port Royal. 

On the hunt for more ways to keep busy this weekend? Check out our favourite things to do across Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
willietheboatman.com/
Address:
Willie the Boatman
Precinct 75
202/75 Mary Street
St Peters
Sydney
2044
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
2-7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.