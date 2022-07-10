Time Out says

Set sail for the wildest pirate party this side of Port Royal at Willie the Boatman

Calling all swashbucklers! Nautical nonsense is coming to Willie the Boatman in St Peters on Sunday, July 10. The Boatmen have teamed up with Surry Hills scallywags Brix Distillery to host a Pirate Party.

Casting off from 2pm until 7pm, enjoy spiced rum and mulled wine from Brix Distillery, alongside crackin’ tunes from country and blues duo the Sweet Jelly Rolls.

There's also fun for the littlest buccaneers on hand, with pirate piñatas, prizes for best costume, and swagloads of snacks to keep even the hungriest marauders satisfied. Entry is totally free so you can keep your treasure in your hot little pocket.

So weigh the anchor, hoist the Jolly Rancher, and set sail for the best pirate party you'll find outside of Port Royal.

