Timeout

Powerhouse Late

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
  1. A singer with purple hair in a shiny pink jumpsuit.
    Photography: Supplied | Akala
  2. Powerhouse Late
    Photograph: Powerhouse Late/Jordan Munns
  3. Powerhouse Late
    Photograph: Powerhouse Late/Jordan Munns
  4. An Aboriginal Australian dance group in a body of water.
    Photography: Supplied | Brolga Dance Academy
Time Out says

Discover after-dark exhibition tours, live music, DJ sets, talks and a pop-up bar at the Powerhouse

Good news culture fans: Ultimo's magnificent Powerhouse Museum is keeping the doors open after hours for Thursday evening soirées from June through to August. If you’re feeling adventurous after you knock off work, wander over to the Powerhouse for an event program that’s a little bit educational, a little bit party, and very cool all over.

It's free entry, though bookings are essential. Grab a drink at the Powerhouse Late bar, listen to music and enjoy exclusive talks and hands-on workshops.

One that we're really looking forward to: on Thursday July 6, during NAIDOC Week, Re-Right (curated by Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding and Southern Arrernte, Kaytetye, and Ammatyerre artist Carmen Glynn-Braun) will celebrate the creativity, strength and diversity of First Nations communities. It'll all kick off with a Welcome to Country led by renowned drag performer Nana Miss KooriThere'll be an Open Yarning Circle and a Night Market spotlighting First Nations businesses specialising in native food, artworks, jewellery and apparel. The ACON Rainbow Serpent, a co-created artwork led by Matthew Segh that made its first appearance at this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney Harbour Bridge Pride Walk. And as well as visual art, there will be a performance of My Home My Country by the Brolga Dance AcademyAkala Newman and Kobie Dee, as well as a performance by Wiradjuri artist Jazz Money. There'll be a bar by Grifter from 5-9pm and a free sausage sizzle between 6-8pm. You can view the full program here.

Here's what else you can get around as the program rolls out:

Thu July 13: Future Fashion

This exhibition highlights the 30th year of Future Fashion, which showcases outfits from the final-year ranges of top students from four Sydney-based fashion design schools. You'll hear from them, as well as authorities from Sydney’s leading fashion schools.

Thu July 20: All Around, Under Ground

This is a night for the experimental music lovers – it's all about "hypnotic improvisations", "sonic rituals" and "ritual mutant funk". As well as visual installations.

Thu July 27: Climate

Inspired by 100 Climate Conversations, young scientists, designers, artists and activists are coming together to lead workshops on meaningful action on climate change, with a focus on storytelling to fuel the climate movement.

Thu Aug 17: Science

Like science and beer? This night brings together some of Sydney’s leading scientists – Dr Naomi Koh Belic, Dr Mark Temple and Tegan Taylor – to basically celebrate science while cheers'ing a Grifter or three.

Find out more about Powerhouse Late here.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.maas.museum/powerhouse-late/
Address:
Powerhouse Museum
500 Harris St
Ultimo
Sydney
2007
Contact:
book@maas.museum
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
5-9pm

Dates and times

