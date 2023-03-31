Time Out says

Calling all tequila and cocktail lovers: tequila legends Rooster Rojo are doing a month-long takeover of Sydney landmark the Argyle this March – and you’re invited. The month-long fiery fiesta will see the renowned Sydney institution, located in the Rocks, come alive with ace happy hour deals, delicious cocktails and of course, a whole lotta tequila.

This isn’t any old tequila, mind you. The original mastermind of Rooster Rojo, distiller Arturo Fuentes Cortes, wanted to create the essence of Mexico in a bottle – and so he did (even the shape of the bottle is inspired by the Tequila Volcano). Made from 100 per cent blue agave and produced in the city of Tequila, Rooster Rojo is filtered through Mexican silver, resulting in a super smooth drink with sweet and spiced notes. (Oh, and if you’re wondering where the rooster comes in – the bird is a well known symbol in Mexican culture.)

All award-winning tequilas, including Rooster Rojo Blanco, Reposado and Anejo, will be on offer throughout March at the Argyle. You’ll also be able to try the incredible Smoked Pineapple Tequila, which is infused and cooked with red Spanish pineapples. Cocktail wise, you can get a classic Margarita made from Rooster Rojo Blanco Tequila. Though we’ve got our eyes on the Smoked Pineapple and Watermelon Margarita with watermelon, coconut, lime and chilli salt; or the Passion Fruit Fizz with Pampelle (a grapefruit aperitif), passionfruit, coconut, lime and ginger. What’s more, there will be live music throughout March including DJs and a three-piece band performing on the Rooster Rojo vintage Ford F250 pick-up truck – so you can dance the evening away under the stars, with a tequila in hand.

Be sure to head on down from 5-7pm each day to snag some extra Happy Hour deals – think $12 cocktails!