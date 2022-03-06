Prefer to get buzzed in a frostier way? The fine folks at the Push will be serving up frosé alongside their convenient little grazing cups. If it's too far between bars, hit up the Bubble Bambino prosecco van for a roadie on the way to your next refresher.
Rosé By The Harbour
Time Out says
The Rocks will play host to a weekend-long party dedicated to everyone's favourite pink drink
Details
- Address:
- The Rocks Weekend Markets
- Cnr Playfair & George Sts
- The Rocks
- Sydney
- 2000
- Contact:
- www.therocks.com
- Price:
- Free entry
- Opening hours:
- Sat & Sun 10am-5pm