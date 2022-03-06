Rosé By The Harbour

Time Out says

Great news, all you ros é slurping rascals! Over two big days on the weekend of March 5-6, the Rocks will play host to Rosé by t he Harbour, a weekend-long rosé festival giving Sydneysiders the chance to enjoy delicious rosé from pop-ups along George Street and through t he Rocks Markets, with all kinds of tasty eats and entertainment care of the will play host to Rosé by tHarbour, a weekend-long rosé festival giving Sydneysiderschance to enjoy delicious rosé from pop-ups along George Street and through tMarkets, with all kinds of tasty eats and entertainment care of the Sydney Fringe Sideshow . The best part? Entry is absolutely free.

Retailers such as Sergeant Lok, Tayim, Chateau Tanunda, t he Mercantile, t he Tea Cosy and more are offering special rosé tastings and drinks as well as snacks to enjoy in two rosé zones (t he Rosé Garden and t he Rosé Lane) all while enjoying over 20 street theatre shows from 13 Sydney Fringe Sideshow acts.





Vendors and venues will be partering with some of the world's best producers of rosé with some bougie snacks to keep you upright. Grab complimentary oysters with your pink drink by Vranken-Pommery at Sergeant Lok, or some blushing prosecco and a cheese platter from the Orient bar.



Prefer to get buzzed in a frostier way? The fine folks at the Push will be serving up frosé alongside their convenient little grazing cups. If it's too far between bars, hit up the Bubble Bambino prosecco van for a roadie on the way to your next refresher.





This wild weekender isn't for the faint-hearted, kicking off from noon each day and pouring well into the night, so stock up on Party-Shoes and don't forget the band-aids because this is the pretty-in-pink party that don't stop.

