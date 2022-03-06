Sydney
Rosé By The Harbour

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • The Rocks Weekend Markets, The Rocks
A group of happy people drinking rose, unaware what is to come
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The Rocks will play host to a weekend-long party dedicated to everyone's favourite pink drink

Great news, all you rosé slurping rascals! Over two big days on the weekend of March 5-6, the Rocks will play host to Rosé by the Harbour, a weekend-long rosé festival giving Sydneysiders the chance to enjoy delicious rosé from pop-ups along George Street and through the Rocks Markets, with all kinds of tasty eats and entertainment care of the Sydney Fringe Sideshow. The best part? Entry is absolutely free.
Retailers such as Sergeant Lok, Tayim, Chateau Tanunda, the Mercantile, the Tea Cosy and more are offering special rosé tastings and drinks as well as snacks to enjoy in two rosé zones (the Rosé Garden and the Rosé Lane) all while enjoying over 20 street theatre shows from 13 Sydney Fringe Sideshow acts.

Vendors and venues will be partering with some of the world's best producers of rosé with some bougie snacks to keep you upright. Grab complimentary oysters with your pink drink by Vranken-Pommery at Sergeant Lok, or some blushing prosecco and a cheese platter from the Orient bar. 

Prefer to get buzzed in a frostier way? The fine folks at the Push will be serving up frosé alongside their convenient little grazing cups. If it's too far between bars, hit up the Bubble Bambino prosecco van for a roadie on the way to your next refresher. 

This wild weekender isn't for the faint-hearted, kicking off from noon each day and pouring well into the night, so stock up on Party-Shoes and don't forget the band-aids because this is the pretty-in-pink party that don't stop.

Want another slice of the action? Check out Opera Bar's massive party dedicated to the pink drink here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
The Rocks Weekend Markets
Cnr Playfair & George Sts
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.therocks.com
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
Sat & Sun 10am-5pm

Dates and times

