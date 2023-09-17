Time Out says

An epic ten-day rosé festival is going down this spring at Opera Bar with rosé soft serves and pink-hued dishes

Opera Bar is transforming into a pink wonderland this spring for a ten-day rosé festival called Rosé All Day.

Kicking off on Friday, September 8 and running to Sunday, September 17, the waterfront bar will be donning rose-coloured glasses and celebrating the pink-hued vino in all its forms, slinging Rosé Spritzes, rosé cocktails and a rosé soft serve cup with raspberries sprinkled on top.

Plus, a pink-coloured menu will be on offer that Barbie and Ken would be pleased with. Think beetroot hummus with rosemary flatbread; salmon rillette with brioche and chives; and strawberry ice-cream with a peach gel. (Opera Bar’s usual menu will still be on offer, if you’re craving a pizza or fish and chips.)

Drinks wise, we like the sounds of the Coming Up Rosé cocktail, with rosé vermouth, strawberry, watermelon juice, Belvedere vodka and Chandon sparkling rosé. And the Bro-goni cocktail – a riff on a Negroni – featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Aperol and rosé vermouth.

Live music will be on every day, and there will be shimmering entertainment on Fridays and the weekend.

Tickets to Rosé All Day are $40, which includes entry and three rosé drinks of your choice, and you can snap them up here. There are limited tickets for walk-ins, so we say get yours now. Cause you know what they say, a rosé a day keeps the doctor away (or something like that).

