Founded by a former NSW firefighter, Men on Fire is an events company designed for somewhat classic hen's parties, without the strippers. Their party offerings include Fireman life-drawing classes and cocktail classes, with the option of setting up with a dinner at Barangaroo’s Bottega Coco or having the fireman and his equipment (read: drawing pads and pencils) come to you.

The team of men have graced more than 20,000 parties with their presence since launching almost a decade ago, and have honed a niche that bridal parties didn’t know they needed.

Find out more over here.

Want more hen's party ideas? Check out our guide, here.