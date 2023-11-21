Sydney
men in firemans outfits with goats
Photograph: Supplied

Schedule a life drawing class with a fireman for your next girls' night

Men on Fire runs life-drawing classes and cocktail workshops across Australia

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Founded by a former NSW firefighter, Men on Fire is an events company designed for somewhat classic hen's parties, without the strippers. Their party offerings include Fireman life-drawing classes and cocktail classes, with the option of setting up with a dinner at Barangaroo’s Bottega Coco or having the fireman and his equipment (read: drawing pads and pencils) come to you.

The team of men have graced more than 20,000 parties with their presence since launching almost a decade ago, and have honed a niche that bridal parties didn’t know they needed.

Find out more over here.

Want more hen's party ideas? Check out our guide, here.

