Timeout

Bottega Coco

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo
  1. The pizzas at Bottega Coco
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. The dining room of Bottega Coco
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. The Opera House dessert at Bottega Coco
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Barangaroo is now home to an all-day Italian eatery and patisserie that’s big on sustainability

As well as a flash new parkBarangaroo has scored itself a new, all-day Italian eatery and patisserie that’s big on sustainability, with the opening of Bottega Coco. Owned by restauranter Garry Simonian, Bottega Coco has taken over Bel and Brio’s former digs – and in good news for landfill, the team has repurposed 80 per cent of the former luxe venue. Better Homes and Gardens, eat your heart out.

The team’s commitment to sustainability flows into the kitchen, which is overseen by executive chef Pier Davide Maiuri (also Luna Lu, Bar Lulu). The restaurant has teamed up with sustainability consultancy Clima, meaning all ingredients and produce are ethically sourced, and all parts of the kitchen meet high enviro standards. Seafood is Marine Stewardship Council certified, and the team works with growers who have vertical farming practices. Basically, this is a place you can feel good about eating at.

On the eating note, the menu heroes Italian cuisine, with highlights including grilled octopus with potato salad and almond pesto; fresh pappardelle with veal ragu and crushed pistachio; and Champagne risotto with sour butter and prawn tartare. Plus, a handful of pizzas – we’ve got our eyes on the Calabrese with mozzarella, roasted potatoes, nduja and king oyster mushrooms.

Renowned pastry chef Vincent Gadan (ex Bistro Moncur) is heading up all things sweet. Be sure to try his croissants and macarons, as well as ‘Coco’s L’Opera House’ – a dessert that pays tribute to Sydney’s most famous house.

These are the best Italian restaurants in Sydney that you can book right now

A huge new park will transform an empty concrete slab at Barangaroo

Come for spiced cocktails, authentic plates and DJs playing '70s Turkish psychedelic rock bangers at this Baragarroo restaurant

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
T3.01/300 Barangaroo Ave
Barangaroo
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
0413014335
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 8am-9pm; Thu-Sat 8am-10pm
