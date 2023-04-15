Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Scream at Parramatta Gaol

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Parramatta Gaol, North Parramatta
  1. An old prison at night
    Photograph: Supplied/Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. People watch a movie at night outside
    Photograph: Supplied/Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Abandoned cells in Parramatta Gaol
    Photograph: Supplied/Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Re-watch this nostalgic horror hit at one of Sydney's most haunted prisons

Do you like scary movies? Yes? Good. Calling all slasher fanatics and history buffs – for one night only, Haus of Horror is hosting what might be the scariest ever screening of the OG Scream on Saturday, April 15. This event comes from the same folks who brought The Exorcist to very same prison, and Beetlejuice to Camperdown Cemetery.

First up, you'll arrive at Parramatta Gaol at 6pm for the chance to explore the haunted morgue, showers and cell blocks. Then, while the sun sets, a DJ will play on the main lawn and you can snap a pic in the photo booth that will be set up as a scene from the film. If your little self-guided tour of the abandoned cell blocks hasn’t sent you packing yet, lay out a blanket on the gaol’s lawn at sundown and strap in for some thrills and chills.

If you’ve been living under a rock, 1996's Scream was the OG slasher-horror flick that launched the gory genre to astronomic new heights, led to a stream of sequels, as well as making *that* ghost face mask the known staple at all Halloween parties from now until the end of time. This screening could be the warm-up or cool-down you need before or after seeing the recently-dropped Scream IV (while some critics including Time Out's were less than impressed, the fandom has been eating up this new meta entry to the franchise). 

Pair this with the teeming history and lingering paranormal activity of Parramatta Gaol, and you’re in for a wild ride – followed by a sleepless night. Built in the 1830s and home to countless convicts, this gaol is one of the longest standing in the country. 

A ticket to explore the gaol and watch the exclusive screening will cost you $39 for a spot on the lawn, or $59 to get a large, comfy bean bag on arrival plus prime seating. You’re welcome to pack your own picnic basket with your favourite goodies and bring along your drink of choice (just no straight spirits – pun intended), or you can check out the food vendors and movie snacks on site. Keep in mind that the event is 18+ and seating is first-in, first-served. You can buy tickets here. 

This screening is a one-off event held at Parramatta Gaol on Saturday April 15, starting at 6pm. 

Stay spooky and explore one of the most haunted sites in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.hausofhorror.com/
Address:
Parramatta Gaol
Cnr Dunlop & New Sts
North Parramatta
Sydney
1750
Price:
From $39 + BF
Opening hours:
6pm-late

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!