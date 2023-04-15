Time Out says

Do you like scary movies? Yes? Good. Calling all slasher fanatics and history buffs – for one night only, Haus of Horror is hosting what might be the scariest ever screening of the OG Scream on Saturday, April 15. This event comes from the same folks who brought The Exorcist to very same prison, and Beetlejuice to Camperdown Cemetery.

First up, you'll arrive at Parramatta Gaol at 6pm for the chance to explore the haunted morgue, showers and cell blocks. Then, while the sun sets, a DJ will play on the main lawn and you can snap a pic in the photo booth that will be set up as a scene from the film. If your little self-guided tour of the abandoned cell blocks hasn’t sent you packing yet, lay out a blanket on the gaol’s lawn at sundown and strap in for some thrills and chills.

If you’ve been living under a rock, 1996's Scream was the OG slasher-horror flick that launched the gory genre to astronomic new heights, led to a stream of sequels, as well as making *that* ghost face mask the known staple at all Halloween parties from now until the end of time. This screening could be the warm-up or cool-down you need before or after seeing the recently-dropped Scream IV (while some critics including Time Out's were less than impressed, the fandom has been eating up this new meta entry to the franchise).

Pair this with the teeming history and lingering paranormal activity of Parramatta Gaol, and you’re in for a wild ride – followed by a sleepless night. Built in the 1830s and home to countless convicts, this gaol is one of the longest standing in the country.

A ticket to explore the gaol and watch the exclusive screening will cost you $39 for a spot on the lawn, or $59 to get a large, comfy bean bag on arrival plus prime seating. You’re welcome to pack your own picnic basket with your favourite goodies and bring along your drink of choice (just no straight spirits – pun intended), or you can check out the food vendors and movie snacks on site. Keep in mind that the event is 18+ and seating is first-in, first-served. You can buy tickets here.

This screening is a one-off event held at Parramatta Gaol on Saturday April 15, starting at 6pm.