It’s finally time to welcome the official beginning of the spring (despite it already feeling like the sunny season for the past four weeks in Sydney), and what better way to do it than with lots, and lots of flowers. Enter: ‘September in Wistaria Gardens’.

Starting on Saturday, September 16, the folks over at Parramatta Park are putting on a flowery affair full of live music, workshops and super colourful blooms, including Sydney's second-favourite purple flower – the wisteria, or, as they spell it 'wistaria'.

The Wistaria Gardens in Parramatta will be pumping with free festivities from Saturday 16 to Sunday 17, and then again from Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 September. While the gardens are always open 24/7, you can get across this particular flowery action from 11am to 3pm.

Upon entry, you will find some seriously magical displays of enchanting purple wisteria, rows of cherry, peach and almond blossoms and beds of multi-colored snapdragons and primulas. PSA: You may feel like you’ve stepped into a whole other country, or world for that matter.

Expect coffee, snacks, First Nations tours, spring plantings and a whole lotta live music in the gardens. For more info, you can check out this page right here.

How's that for delightful?

