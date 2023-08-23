Sydney
Royal Botanic Gardens
Photograph: Hamilton Lund/ Destination NSW

The best places to see spring flowers in Sydney and NSW

Love discovering rainbows in the wild? We've got you

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Ah, spring. That gorgeous time of year when everything explodes with colour, fragrant smells and terrible, terrible hayfever. Delightful. If you can overlook the latter, you’re probably wondering where you can get the best look at spring’s crowning glory: flowers. In Sydney, flowers are a natural and accepted part of every one of our seasons (winter wattle, cherry blossoms, jacarandas, we’re looking at you), but, it’s no secret that spring is really when our floral friends come out to play. 

We’ve put together a list of the best places to see flowers in Sydney and NSW, so all you have to do is grab your best gingham rug, your camera, and (possibly) some zyrtec, and hit the road. 

In the immortal words of Meryl Streep: “Florals for spring. Groundbreaking”. We tend to agree.

Make the most of spring and discover our pick of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Sydney, and then splash into more colour with these Australian landmarks that are every shade of the rainbow.

Where to see spring flowers near Sydney

Auburn Botanic Gardens
Photograph: Destination NSW

Auburn Botanic Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Auburn

From the Sydney Cherry Blossom festival to a sunken rose garden and a delicate array of native and foreign blooms, this very special 9.2 hectares of lush greenery is like another world. Wander through vibrant colours, sniff the flowers and meet the geese, with this pocket of flora having something fabulous and flowery on at every stage during the year. 

Read more
Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden
Photograph: Supplied, Ku-ring-gai Council

Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden

  • Things to do
  • St Ives

In a city that’s far from shy about showing off its natural beauty, it’s a surprise that one of its prettiest corners may well be one of its best-kept secrets. Adjacent to Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park in Sydney’s North, there’s a whopping 123 hectares of wildflower gardens surrounded by Sydney sandstone bushland. Every plant found here is native, although not necessarily local – these colourful blooms have been sourced from across Australia, including 18 threatened species of flora.

Read more
Blue Mountains Botanic Garden
Photograph: Supplied

Blue Mountains Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

In spring, daffodils are the main event at this botanic garden on the slopes of Mount Tomah. Less than 100km from the Sydney CBD, you’ll find 28 hectares of glorious gardens that not only boast a diverse range of native and imported plant life, but also a view of the surrounding mountains that really cements why this part of NSW has UNESCO World Heritage status. 

Read more
Royal Botanic Garden Sydney
Photograph: Hamilton Lund/ Destination NSW

Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Thought to be one of the oldest public gardens in the Southern Hemisphere, Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden date back to 1810 when Governor Lachlan Macquarie and his wife had a vision for an "English parkland setting with a grand house". Now, you can wander through explosions of native, local and not-so-local blooms, with Sydney's green heart full of colour pretty much all year round.

Read more
Book online
Floriade
Photograph: Supplied

Floriade

  • Things to do

Floriade sees more than 1.5 million spring blooms planted by an expert team of landscape gardeners, contractors and volunteers. The flowers span 12,400m2 of inner-city parkland in Canberra’s Commonwealth Park, and the general technicolour effect is like that scene in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy lands in Munchkinland – bright, overwhelming and like the saturation levels have been maxed out. Except here, it’s in real life – and in Canberra. 

 

Read more
Wendy's Secret Garden
Photograph: Robert Polmear

Wendy's Secret Garden

  • Things to do
  • Lavender Bay

When Wendy Whiteley lost her husband, Australian artist Brett Whiteley in 1992, she funnelled her love and grief into transforming a disused, derelict train yard space. Wendy’s Secret Garden – which is at the foothill of her private home in Lavender Bay – has been nurtured by Whiteley and two gardeners over the past 25 years. Whether it's giant florid bell-shaped blooms, lavender or fluffy hydrangeas, you can wander amongst the flowers and pretend you're in an inner city rainforest. 

Read more
Book online
Hunter Valley Gardens
Photograph: Hunter Valley Gardens

Hunter Valley Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

The Hunter Valley Gardens contain eight kilometres of walking paths winding through 14 hectares of gardens filled with spectacular native and exotic plant varieties, waterfalls, murals, sculptures and more. In spring, these gardens come alive with rainbow blossoms, vibrant colours and hundreds of floral varieties that all deserve a good gander. 

Read more
The Bloom Barn Farm
Photograph: Creative Commons

The Bloom Barn Farm

  • Things to do
  • Prospect

Sunflowers are seasonal fellows, but come April you should head to Bloom Barn Farm for your chance to frolic in a field of gold (when they're open, of course). Family-owned and operated, this flower farm has been operating for 30 years. They grow their own flowers, work with the seasons and are occassionally open for flower picking days – that's where you come in. A 30 minute drive from Hornsby, this one's for everyone who likes a bit of sunshine in their life.

Read more

The eight best places to see jacarandas in Sydney

Circular Quay and the Rocks
Photograph: Destination NSW

Circular Quay and the Rocks

While the big white sails and ol’ Mr Coathanger are splendid sights to behold without floral adornments, the subtle embellishments of lilac flowers are a fresh spring framing for these iconic structures. Jacarandas bloom along the foreshore, the cobblestoned streets of the Rocks and in a big bright forest between the ferry wharf and the MCA.

Read more
Kirribilli
Photograph: Destination NSW

Kirribilli

The North Shore is home to some real tall poppies in terms of jacaranda trees, but Kirribilli’s McDougall Street must have something in the soil. When they’re at their blooming best, the trees reach out for their neighbours, creating a flowering arch and a fairytale scene on the street below.

Read more
Paddington
Photograph: Destination NSW

Paddington

If the bold hue of Sydney’s favourite trees has inspired you to seek out a copycat purple outfit, check out more jacarandas on Oxford Street in between browsing. Don’t miss the intersection with Glenmore Road, which offers an explosion of colour as the tree-lined streets merge.

Read more
Grafton Jacaranda Festival
Photograph: Destination NSW

Grafton Jacaranda Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Situated around a 6.5 hours' drive north of Sydney, Grafton is home to an abundance of jacaranda trees. With more than 2,000 of the lilac flowering trees calling this Northern Rivers town home, you’re in for a big, fat, flowery time. Running every year, this festival is somewhat of an institution, with it bringing wild small town quirkiness and beautiful blossoms together in one, gorgeous place.

Read more
The University of Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

The University of Sydney

The jacaranda in the Sydney Uni quadrangle had acquired an unusual level of celebrity status for a tree before uprooting the whole school (emotionally) and passing away in 2016. Luckily, the university cloned the 88 year old before she moved on, so her almost-offspring will hopefully be wowing us with their modern jacaranda style this season.

Read more
Lavender Bay
Photograph: Destination NSW

Lavender Bay

Purple picnic? Lavender Bay is the place to do it with mauve-clad views of the harbour. But watch out for falling flowers – those bright little buds are prone to shedding and come with a sticky residue for maximum mess. They’re also like hardcore rave caves for native bees, so picnickers beware.

Read more
Camden
Photograph: Destination NSW

Camden

If you’re itching for a jacaranda-themed mini road trip, you’ll find an impressive corridor on Argyle Street in Camden, just south west of Sydney. They’re pretty proud of their purple patch too, purposefully beefing up their family of trees last year by planting eight additional mature jacarandas to their collection.

Read more
