Let’s talk about sex, relationships and intimacy with this free virtual festival

In 2021, thanks to a certain global state of affairs that has had us living most of our lives through a screen, sex and relationships look a little different for most people. Whether you’re navigating the socially distanced online dating scene, or cohabitating with an intimate partner, Aunt ‘Rona has had an enormous impact on the way in which we navigate our intimate lives.

If you’re feeling a little dusty, this free online festival might be just what you need to shake off the cobwebs this spring. Sextember offers fun, informative and spicy events free of charge for those seeking to explore intimacy, consent and frisky new frontiers (whether partnered or solo). Get amongst talks with folks who know what they’re on about, like sex worker, author and public speaker Tilly Lawless, certified sex coach Georgia Grace, Indigenous health educator Dominic Guerrera, and ACON's peer education team.

Dip your toe in with Let’s Talk About Sex on Wednesday, September 22. It’s a deep dive into the sex ed you never received at school, as led by Georgia Grace and Aussie sex toy manufacturer and sex educator Normal. They uncover libido, arousal, healthy relationships, sexual confidence, full body pleasure, safer sex practices and anything else you want to know. On Thursday, September 23, the Invisible panel platforms the voices of people who are often left out of the conversation when it comes to body autonomy and sexuality because of their identity – including sex workers, transgender people, and other minorities. On Thursday, September 30, Digital Intimacies will be a fascinating panel exploring the integration of our intimate lives into the digital sphere (which, as you’ll find out, has been happening long before the great shift of 2020).

Running from September 13 to 30, Sextember is an annual festival from the University of New South Wales' Health Promotions Unit. This is the first time the event has been opened up the public, not just UNSW students, so that people of all walks of life can jump in bed with this treasure trove of fun, affirmative and sex-positive sessions.

Check out the full program here, buckle up, strap on and get ready for a hot vax summer.

