Time Out says

Sydney hasn’t seen the last of future-forward conferences this year, with the 2023 SIGGRAPH Asia Conference and Exhibition taking over the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour from December 12-15. This huge annual gathering dives into the latest developments in computer graphics, art, animation, gaming, interactivity, education and emerging technologies.

Visitors can hear from industry leaders, with keynote speakers include Professor Jun Murai, known internationally as 'The Father of the Internet in Japan', and Joe Letteri, the senior visual effects supervisor at Wētā FX, who has five Academy Awards for cinematic masterpieces such as Avatar, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and King Kong.

From captivating short films to scientific visualisations and AI-enhanced projects, SIGGRAPH’s Computer Animation Festival is set to redefine the boundaries of animation excellence, with a bunch of screenings to see and winners from across the region being acknowledged for their developments.

The conference was first held in North America in 1974, with SIGGRAPH Asia starting up in 2008 and rotating between different cities in the Asia-Pacific every year. You may have noted some similarities between this event and SXSW Sydney, including the location – and similarities extend to the ticketing system, too. Registration peaks at $1,300 for full access to all four days, however there are some less exxy options, including access to the exhibit and experience for $25-$30.

Check out the exhibition program over here, and find out more and get your tickets over here.