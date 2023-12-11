Planning for Christmas Day gets a whole lot easier once you know what the weather will look like, and after some scorching temperatures recently, we can strap in for an easier ride on December 25.



What will Sydney's Christmas Day weather be like?

Temperatures in Sydney on the big day are expected to sit around 24°C, with a real feel of 28°C (and 22°C in the shade) across most of the city.

As usual, temperatures in Sydney’s West on December 25 will likely be higher than elsewhere in the city, with the predicted real-feel temperature in Penrith to be more like 31°C (25°C in the shade).

Is it meant to rain on Christmas Day?

A Christmas morning rain shower is a possibility but only a very small one (there’s currently only a 10 per cent chance of rain before 12pm), and there’s only a 20 per cent chance of rain during the afternoon. So whether you’ve booked a waterfront table for one of Sydney’s best Christmas Day lunches or you’re hosting at home, you can most likely cross a wash-out off your festive worry list for now.

What will Sydney's Christmas Eve weather be like?

Christmas Eve is looking similarly lovely, with average temperatures in Sydney sitting at 26°C (29°C in the Penrith area) and more sunshine than cloud cover across the city.

What will Sydney's Boxing Day weather be like?

Similarly, Boxing Day is looking sunny and nicely balmy, with temperatures of around 24°C and slightly more cloud cover than the previous days – perfect conditions to sweat out your Christmas sins at one of Sydney's best secret swimming spots.

As we know, Sydney weather is nothing if not unpredictable – so you can keep an eye on the forecast over here.

