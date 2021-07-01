ClassBento is an online platform that curates a bunch of online workshops from all around Australia including, of course, sip and paint sessions. They'll even deliver you a craft kit with everything you need ahead of the class (from $40). Peruse through everything from watercolour classes to adorable 'paint your pet' sessions here.
With arty and crafty endeavours seeing a boom lately, it's high time to gather your tools and unleash your creative juices. However, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.
Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark. It’s just up to you to keep your glass topped up, perhaps with a little help from the best bars offering delivery and takeaway.