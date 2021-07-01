Sydney
People at a Cork and Chroma paint and sip class.
Photograph: Supplied

Sip and paint at home with these digital art classes and craft packs

These studios are offering online painting classes and delivering art packs, just BYO wine

Written by
Alannah Maher
With arty and crafty endeavours seeing a boom lately, it's high time to gather your tools and unleash your creative juices. However, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.

Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark. It’s just up to you to keep your glass topped up, perhaps with a little help from the best bars offering delivery and takeaway.

Recommended: The ultimate guide to Sydney at home.

ClassBento
Photograph: Supplied/ClassBento

ClassBento

ClassBento is an online platform that curates a bunch of online workshops from all around Australia including, of course, sip and paint sessions. They'll even deliver you a craft kit with everything you need ahead of the class (from $40). Peruse through everything from watercolour classes to adorable 'paint your pet' sessions here.

Read more
Book
Bondi Paint Club
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Paint Club

Bondi Paint Club

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Bondi Junction

This family-run studio has been running art classes via Zoom since before they could even open their bricks and mortar studio. The team is again bringing the beachy vibes further afield while providing work for local artists. Sip and paint classes run from Wednesday to Saturday evenings from 7-9pm, with Sunday afternoon sessions from 2-4pm. Classes are $20 for adults and kids alike, or $60 with a Paint Club Pack with all the materials for your masterpiece (twin packs and family packs also available). Choose to paint from everything from rudie nudies to pink cockatoos and some very Bondi scenery – as well as special 'paint your pet' sessions. The studio also rents and sells easels and aprons. 

Read more
Pinot & Picasso
Photograph: Supplied

Pinot & Picasso

Check out Pinot & Picasso's Facebook page for rolling free livestreamed painting sessions. All classes are also saved to the page so you can access them anytime you like. Order an Art Box from the website ($69.95) ahead of your sesh, which comes with two canvases, art supplies, and a $100 voucher for Naked Wines to get the juices flowing. If you'd prefer your virtual boozy painting party to be a private event, Pinot & Picasso also has you covered with virtual functions which include a two-hour instructional class in which you and your party will create your artwork of choice.

Read more
Get your hands dirty

