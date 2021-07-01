With arty and crafty endeavours seeing a boom lately, it's high time to gather your tools and unleash your creative juices. However, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.

Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark. It’s just up to you to keep your glass topped up, perhaps with a little help from the best bars offering delivery and takeaway.