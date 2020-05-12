5 pottery classes and kits you can get stuck into at home
Local studios are offering online classes and delivering pottery packs so you can work with clay without leaving your lounge room
With many of us spending more time just pottering around the house, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at being a literal potter. Although they’ve had to close their studio doors to the public, a bunch of local ceramics studios have adapted their businesses so you can get busy moulding your own mugs, vases and assorted sculptural vessels at home.
Go on, allow the tactile task of rolling clay between your hands to remind you of the sensation of human touch as you re-enact that classic scene from the 1990 romantic hit Ghost.
Looking for more arty ways to pass the time? Sip and paint your way through iso with these digital classes.
Time to get your hands dirty
Clay Sydney
This Marrickville ceramics studio is delivering home pottery kits that come with everything you need to create your own precious object. There are packages for adult classes ($55) that allow you to tune in to a livestreamed class and kids' classes ($40) that come with access to a recorded instructional video.
Art Nest Pottery Altier and Classes
This St Ives studio is running a range of online pottery classes for adults, kids and families; including one-to-one classes and virtual pottery parties for you and your friends. Adult classes start at $40 a session, including two kilos of clay and firing. You can even book in for a socially distanced, private in-studio class (from Friday, May 15, you can do this with up to five friends). Art Nest also specialises in BYO Cork & Clay classes if you'd like get your hands dirty with a vino.
Class Bento
Class Bento is facilitating a bunch of delightful, hands-on workshops you can follow along with at home, and they’ll even deliver you all the supplies you need. Andrea Madelina from Open Objects Studio is running a beginner-friendly hand-rolling pottery class with Class Bento. Book in for an online class at a time that suits you, and for $79 you’ll get a kit delivered with everything you need to make your own mug, bowl or small planter. You can drop off your precious object to her Botany studio for firing.
Crockd
Newly launched Gold Coast outfit Crockd is delivering DIY pottery kits all over Australia, with a choice of kits ($80-$120) that come with all Aussie clay, tools, and hand-illustrated instructions. Each kit also contains a can of worms in the form of ‘clay breakers’; conversation starters that are designed to get you out of the iso-rut. Once you’ve lovingly sculptured your vessel, you can book in with your local pottery studio to have it fired up. In Sydney, Glebe’s Kil.n.it can sort you out, the studio’s drop-off firing service is still open to the public.
The Pottery Shed
Already know your way around a pottery wheel and just want to get your hands dirty again? The Pottery Shed is offering at-home potter kits starting at $210 a week for hand-building packages and $270 a week for throwing packages that include hire of a pottery wheel. You can choose to have your pack delivered or pick up from the Surry Hills studio.
Check out these Sydney events you can stream online
When the city locks down, the good get streaming
If you've got a computer or smartphone you're only a couple of taps away from watching a crocodile being fed or joining in on a virtual dance party.