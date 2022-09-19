Sydney
Smash Room City

  • Strathfield
Two people pose with sledgehammers at Smash Room City
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Smash TVs with a sledgehammer in this new rage room

For all the ragers out there who wish they could break all their kitchenware just for the sweet momentary release of it (but hold themselves back because of, you know, rising plate prices/ seriously alarming the neighbours), your day has finally arrived. Enter: Smash Room City, Sydney’s newest chamber of destruction where you get to (with a sledgehammer, no less) smash all the TVs, glassware and ceramics that your angry little heart desires, with the best bit being that nobody (probably) will call the police. 

This healthy coping mechanism is the brainchild of 21-year-old Ben Horwitz, who has recently launched this brand-new establishment in Homebush West for all those who feel that they are in need of blowing off a little (or a lot) of steam. Describing themselves as the only smash room in Sydney that allows group bookings, and allowing 13-17 year-olds to smash away with a guardian present, Smash Room City is an excellent alternative date, group hang or rainy-day activity for the reckless

A maximum of four people are allowed in a room together at any given time, with you getting fitted out in protective safety gear (including a helmet, boots, overalls and glasses) before heading in. You are also allowed to pick whatever rage tunes you want to play over the speakers during your 30-minute session, with you also getting the chance to get involved with Smash Room City’s legendary ‘letting go plate’ where you are told to write down all your negative thoughts, feelings and recent stresses onto a plate that you then, in dramatic fashion, throw against the wall, effectively shattering all the little things weighing you down into tiny, ceramic pieces. Who needs therapy? 

A 30-minute sesh costs $60 per person, with prices reduced for group bookings. They are open on Arthur Street in Homebush West from Thursday to Sunday, and you can book yourself in right here

Happy hitting! 

Keen for more weird and wonderful Sydney experiences? Check out everything you can do inside when the weather isn't playing by the rules. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
D4/161
Arthur St
Homebush West
Sydney
2140
Contact:
smashroomcity.com.au
02 5301 4004
Price:
$60
Opening hours:
Thu noon-6pm; Fri noon-8pm; Sat, Sun 11am-8pm
