The fabulous Francophile festival heads into its ninth year with an unmissable line-up of food and music.

Well, quelle surprise – this annual, Paris-inspired summer party, celebrating French wine and elegant alfresco dining, is always a big hit with Francophiles. However, it's the ever-stellar line-up of French-sourced music that really makes So Frenchy So Chic a raison d'être for any Sydneysider.

The 2020 headliner is French disco queen Corine. She’ll be joined by SFSC alumna Lou Doillon, new wave band Nouvelle Vague (which literally translates as ‘new wave’), the bluesy Tété (he’s been described as the Ben Harper of France) and a DJ set from Gotan Project.

One of the best things about So Frenchy So Chic is spending the day drinking Champagne on the grass while snacking on indulgent French treats. If you’re smart, you’ll pre-order a picnic hamper put together by French bistro Bellevue Cottage. There's a range on offer, but for those who want to up the fancy factor, choose the deluxe option, featuring a silky chicken liver parfait, butter brioche, roasted black angus, apple and celery truffle remoulade, honeyed goat cheese, caramelised pears, and dark chocolate ganache tarte.

Washing all that down will be cocktails, beer, French wine and Champagne at a number of pop-up bars. Those looking for a little chill can head to the New Caledonia resort zone where you’ll find complimentary hammocks and massages.

So Frenchy is a family-friendly festival and kids under 12 can attend free of charge. They’ll have activities to entertain the enfant terrible, from face painting to flower crown workshops and lawn games like pétanque and croquet.

Tickets are on sale now.