Time Out says

Dreaming of fine French fare? You’re not alone. We say head to Bouillon L'entrecote in Circular Quay and feast until your heart's content.

Located a short stroll from the harbour, the good looking restaurant is owned and operated by Frenchmen Johan Giausseran and Vincent Ventura (also Brasserie l'Entrecote in Pymble) and heroes traditional French cuisine at a reasonable price point. That may look like duck liver parfait and baguette; French onion soup; snails with parsley and butter; or Wagyu tartare – and crème brulée to finish it all off, of course.

Inspired by famous Parisian bistro Le Relais de l'Entrecote – which is known for its one brilliant steak dish – Bouillon l'Entrecote also serves quality NSW’s Rangers Valley sirloin with crisp, golden fries, a secret sauce (we suspect anchovies make an appearance), and a simple green salad. We’ve been lucky to have it, and can confirm it’s très delicious.

Pair your french feast with vino sourced from France’s heavy-hitting wine regions, from Champagne to Burgundy and the Rhone Valley. Plus, French beer is available on tap, as well as French cider and aperitifs.

The team also offers a fixed lunch on Saturdays, which includes two courses for $59, or make it three courses for $69.

Eclectic and endearing art from France colours the walls at Bouillon L'entrecote. It's no Euro blow out, but a lunch here will whisk you away to Paris, albeit for a few glorious hours.

Recommended: