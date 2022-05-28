Time Out says

You can do loads of professional dance classes for free at the Sydney Dance Company's open day on May 28.

Calling all those who like to get dancey – but particularly, all those who like to get dancey for free.

On Saturday, May 28, the Sydney Dance Company is throwing an open day at their Wharf Studios location at Dawes Point. Starting at 9am and closing up at 4pm, this day of rhythm, poise and pezaz will be chock-a-block with free, beginner-friendly contemporary, ballet, pilates, tap, theatre and jazz classes that anyone can sign up for and join. The different dance classes will be running each hour and you can check out the full timetable by clicking here.

Plus, if you prefer a bit of improv, there will be an improvisation class taught by the studio’s pre-professional choreographer, Omer Backley-Astrachan, for those who want it to dive a whole lot deeper into their contemporary practice. Also, for all the young dancers out there who want to learn how to crack into the Sydney Dance Company, there will be a chance to have a Q&A session on how to get into their pre-professional year program, as well as ample opportunities to ask as many questions as you want about the program, and what it means for you.

On top of all the free dance moments available, you can also experience a sweet (and, yes, again – totally free) postural assessment from Felicity McGee – the studio conditioning manager who is also a trained pilates instructor and a former ballerina – so you know you’re in good hands.

Let loose, dance and be free. The stage is yours. Book in for your chosen class by clicking here.

