Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sydney Dance Company Open Day

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Sydney Dance Company, Dawes Point
  1. People dance with their legs in the air at the Sydney Dance Company
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. People do a postural assessment at the Sydney Dance Company
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

You can do loads of professional dance classes for free at the Sydney Dance Company's open day on May 28.

Calling all those who like to get dancey – but particularly, all those who like to get dancey for free. 

On Saturday, May 28, the Sydney Dance Company is throwing an open day at their Wharf Studios location at Dawes Point. Starting at 9am and closing up at 4pm, this day of rhythm, poise and pezaz will be chock-a-block with free, beginner-friendly contemporary, ballet, pilates, tap, theatre and jazz classes that anyone can sign up for and join. The different dance classes will be running each hour and you can check out the full timetable by clicking here. 

Plus, if you prefer a bit of improv, there will be an improvisation class taught by the studio’s pre-professional choreographer, Omer Backley-Astrachan, for those who want it to dive a whole lot deeper into their contemporary practice. Also, for all the young dancers out there who want to learn how to crack into the Sydney Dance Company, there will be a chance to have a Q&A session on how to get into their pre-professional year program, as well as ample opportunities to ask as many questions as you want about the program, and what it means for you. 

On top of all the free dance moments available, you can also experience a sweet (and, yes, again – totally free) postural assessment from Felicity McGee – the studio conditioning manager who is also a trained pilates instructor and a former ballerina – so you know you’re in good hands. 

Let loose, dance and be free. The stage is yours. Book in for your chosen class by clicking here

Want something else to do on Saturday? Check out our list of the best stuff that's happening this weekend. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.sydneydancecompany.com/classes/open-day-2022/
Address:
Sydney Dance Company
Pier 4, 15 Hickson Road
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.