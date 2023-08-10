Time Out says

This working fishing port – with many types of fishing vessels in Blackwattle Bay, wholesale and retail fish markets, shops, a variety of indoor and outdoor eateries, and picnic tables on an outdoor deck – is well worth the journey to Pyrmont.

Get up early and catch the noisy wholesale fish auctions; they start at 5.30am, with tours for public starting at 7 am. It’s the largest market of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, and you won’t find more varieties of fish on sale anywhere outside Japan: it trades more than 100 species a day and over 1400 tonnes of fish a year.

The Sydney Fish market is also the home of Sydney Seafood School which offers a wide range of classes in handling and cooking seafood, some held by well-known local chefs.

Behind the Scenes Tours are held every Mon, Wed, Thu and Fri (except Public Holidays and between Christmas and New Year). Bookings for these tours are essential.