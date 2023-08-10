Sydney
Sydney Fish Market

  • Things to do
  • Pyrmont
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  11. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
Sydney Fish Market is as iconic as it gets

This working fishing port – with many types of fishing vessels in Blackwattle Bay, wholesale and retail fish markets, shops, a variety of indoor and outdoor eateries, and picnic tables on an outdoor deck – is well worth the journey to Pyrmont.

Get up early and catch the noisy wholesale fish auctions; they start at 5.30am, with tours for public starting at 7 am. It’s the largest market of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, and you won’t find more varieties of fish on sale anywhere outside Japan: it trades more than 100 species a day and over 1400 tonnes of fish a year.

The Sydney Fish market is also the home of Sydney Seafood School which offers a wide range of classes in handling and cooking seafood, some held by well-known local chefs.

Behind the Scenes Tours are held every Mon, Wed, Thu and Fri (except Public Holidays and between Christmas and New Year). Bookings for these tours are essential.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
Bank St
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
View Website
02 9004 1100
Opening hours:
Daily 7am-4pm
